Presidential elections | IS survey: Stubb is much more popular as a coalition candidate than Häkkänen

Stubb announced on Wednesday that he will go to the presidential elections as a coalition candidate.

The coalition EU university professor and former prime minister who became a presidential candidate Alexander Stubb is clearly a more popular candidate for the coalition’s presidential candidate than the defense minister Antti Häkkänen (cook).

This turns out Ilta-Sanomi’s surveyin which Finns were asked which of the following respondents would have been the best presidential candidate for the coalition: Stubb, Häkkänen, foreign minister Elina Valtonen or the CEO of the Nordic West Office Risto EJ Penttilä.

The survey was conducted between Tuesday and Wednesday. At the point when Stubb announced that he was running for office, the survey had ended, says IS. Stubbs announced on Wednesday to run for office.

40 percent of the respondents were in favor of Stubb. Häkkänen’s position was 16 percent. Penttilä gathered nine percent support and Valtonen eight percent support.

27 percent of the respondents could not express their opinion.

Economic research oy carried out a survey in an internet panel about IS’s assignment. The target group of the study was the 18–79-year-old population of mainland Finland. The sample was formed by random sampling from the members of the Internet panel of Taloustuikma.

1,293 people responded to the survey. The study sample was weighted according to age, gender and area of ​​residence to represent the target group, says IS.

The statistical margin of error at the 95 percent confidence level of the entire sample is approximately ± 2.9 percentage points at its largest.