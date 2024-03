The president of the National Electoral Council of Venezuela (CNE), Elvis Amoroso (center), during a press conference this Tuesday (5) | Photo: EFE/ Rayner Peña R.

Venezuela will hold presidential elections on July 28 this year, the country's National Electoral Council (CNE) announced this Tuesday (5).

According to the president of the state body linked to the Nicolás Maduro regime, Elvis Amoroso, the schedule, which includes all “legal and technical constitutional requirements for holding the elections”, specifies that candidate nominations will be received from 21 to 25 of March.

He also explained that the electoral campaign, which on this occasion will last 21 days, will take place from July 4th to 25th.

The schedule includes a special period for voter registration, both inside and outside the country, which will take place from March 18th to April 16th.

The date chosen was the one that received the greatest support from political organizations during the consultation process promoted by the National Assembly (as the Venezuelan Parliament is called), with a majority of politicians sympathetic to the Chavista regime led by Maduro.

Therefore, the election will take place in the second half of the year, as defined between the regime and the main opposition coalition in October last year, during a meeting in Barbados.

The Chavista party claims that Maduro will seek a “third term”, although the dictator himself has not “confirmed” his candidacy. For the opposition, the candidate elected in the October primaries, María Corina Machado, remains banned from holding elected office and, therefore, from running in the presidential elections.