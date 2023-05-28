Turkey chooses the President. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the candidate of the opposition parties who challenges outgoing Head of State Recep Tayyip Erdogan in today’s runoff, voted in Ankara. “I invite all citizens to go to the polls to free us from an authoritarian regime and for the arrival of freedom and democracy,” Kilicdaroglu said in a press conference after voting. Erdogan instead voted in Istanbul. The video shows the outgoing head of state giving away money to voters. Erdogan usually makes this gesture in every public outing – the last one was in the electoral round of May 14 – but this time, on the day of the ballot, his “tips” aroused amazement



