Presidential elections | In their election coverage, foreign media focused on Finland's relationship with Russia

Several foreign media reported on the Finnish presidential election on Sunday.

In their coverage of the Finnish presidential election, news agencies focus especially on Finland's relations with Russia. For example, the AFP news agency stated that neither of the presidential candidates expects a call from the Kremlin after their election victory.

News agencies reported that the vote marks a new era in Finland, because for decades the president has been elected especially to promote diplomacy with neighboring Russia. The news agency Reuters tells both candidates, by Alexander Stubb (cook) and Pekka Haaviston (green), to be pro-European and strong supporters of Ukraine.

Also The Swedish media reported on the elections on Sunday. Among other things, a Swedish newspaper Expressen says that Stubb is the early favorite to win the Finnish presidential election.

Expressen's editor compared For Iltalehti presidential elections to last spring's parliamentary elections, which attracted more interest in Sweden Sanna Marini because of (sd). According to a Swedish journalist, Marin became famous in Sweden in a way that the current prime minister is not.

Russian state-owned Tass had published only a short news item about the Finnish presidential election by eight o'clock on Sunday, listing facts such as Finland's population.

In the British media the coverage was quite moderate by early Sunday evening. British newspaper The Guardian said in the news he published on Sunday afternoon that Finns have returned to the ballot box again. Brittilehti wrote a story about the Finnish presidential election that was also the main news on the front page, with Stubb and his wife of British background, who went to vote in Espoo's Westend, in the main photo Suzanne Innes-Stubb.

According to The Guardian, the candidates' personal lives and attitudes towards nuclear weapons were highlighted in Finland during the last presidential campaign days. It reported Stubb's support for allowing the transit of nuclear weapons through Finland and Haavisto's opposite thoughts. Now bringing nuclear weapons to Finland is prohibited based on the Nuclear Energy Act.

In its news, The Guardian also referred to Haaviston, which it published on Friday for an interview, in which Haavisto said that he was surprised how the discussion surrounding the presidential election focused on his sexual orientation in Finland. Haavisto specifically accused Yleisradio of triggering the debate that arose around the topic.

of Spain the largest newspaper El País said, like many other newspapers, that Stubb and Haavisto are the candidates with the most experience in foreign and defense policy.

The Spanish newspaper reported that both candidates had taken a strong stance on Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine. Among other things, Stubb's steeper Russian line comes to the fore.