Within 20 days of the presidential election, 14 million Americans have already voted early.

This is one of the peculiarities of voting in EUnited States: voters can express their choice by mail or by going to their polling station, several weeks before the official date. The authorities had envisaged a strong enthusiasm but not at this point. In Georgia, voters queued up to eleven hours before they could enter their polling station.

ATin northwest Atlanta, to Marietta, it’s already been three hours that Steven is in the queue that winds in front of the main polling station, when he finally comes out suddenly from the row: “I have to go to work, I think I will come back on Friday, I will vote, as always”, he assures. In line, the laptops are out, some are watching films and others are immersed in a book. Julia, she has just arrived: “I said to the gentleman at the entrance ‘this is where the adventure begins?’ He said ‘yes’ and that I will have two or three hours. “

I’m impressed that people can stay here for so longJuliato franceinfo



In recent days, to give voters courage, cooks have even come to deliver hamburgers for free. Laura will not need to be full, she has just left the polling station after four hours of waiting. It’s a big first for her: “It represents the fact that we have a voice and an effect on the way we are governed. I’m sure of my vote so it’s okay. It was great to do that kind of thing for his country,” she says.



Some explain that they came to avoid the November 3 crowd. It missed. But these voters, mainly Democrats, want to be sure they can make their voices heard. This is the case with Reba: “I think most people are awake. They see what’s going on in the country. We need better leadership, so you see who I voted for …”



The election office had anticipated this influx. Jenine Eveler is in charge of organizing the elections for the whole county: “We have nine voting points open now, and this is the maximum ever. Usually in the early days we only have two open offices,” she recounts.



But this rush to the polling stations worries certain civil rights associations. They fear that not all voters will be able to vote on November 3 in the few states where early voting is not possible.