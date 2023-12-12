Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Presidential elections | In the IS presidential exam, all the candidates are together for the first time – Live broadcast in progress

December 12, 2023
Jutta Urpilainen (sd), who joined the presidential race at the beginning of December, is now being tested by the media for the first time together with all the other candidates.

Evening News will organize a presidential exam starting at 5 p.m. today, the theme of which is “The people ask – the presidential candidates answer”. The theme comes from the fact that the questions asked in the exam have been collected from IS readers.

All candidates taking part in the presidential election take part in the exam, i.e Mika Aaltola, Lee Andersson (left), Sari Essayah (kd), Pekka Haavisto (green), Jussi Halla-aho (ps), Harry Harkimo (movement), Olli Rehn (center), Alexander Stubb (kok) as well as Jutta Urpilainen (sd).

December at the beginning of Urpilainen, who officially joined the presidential race, is now being tested by the media for the first time together with all the other candidates.

HS will show the IS exam live.

