Despite the omnipresence of women on electoral posters, Congo is far from being a benchmark in terms of women's rights on the African continent. Throughout his term, President Félix Tshisekedi has committed to improving her representation. However, there is still a long way to go for these efforts to materialize in the reality of the country.

President Félix Tshisekedi's campaign videos are broadcast on Congolese National Television. One of these highlights one of the measures implemented during his mandate that began in 2019: free births.

This measure, in force since September 2023, is being progressively implemented in public hospitals and health centers. In the maternity ward of Kinshasa General Hospital, formerly known as Mama Yemo, in honor of former President Mobutu's mother, Julie gave birth a few days ago to a girl named Yumi.

Julie gave birth to a baby girl by cesarean section and benefited from free medical care for the first time. © David Gormezano, France 24

This is my third child, born by cesarean section. For the first two I gave birth elsewhere and paid 40,000 Congolese francs [14 euros]then 65,000 [22,60 euros] for the second. I am satisfied with the free maternity, because this time, if I had had to pay for the cesarean section, I would have died, since that operation is expensive [un millón de francos congoleños, es decir, 340 euros].

Relief for women and hospitals

Although the pain medications she takes and those administered to treat her newborn's fever are still at her expense, her sense of relief is evident: “Before free births, if you didn't pay they kept you in the hospital.” hospital until the bill is settled.

Lying in her bed, Pierrette Mayele Moseka, mother of a little Vainqueur, praises the presidential measure incessantly. “This is my sixth child. According to my husband, when I arrived, he was on the verge of death. We came from very far away and they treated us immediately at the hospital. We are all going to vote for the president (Tshisekedi).”

Despite its dilapidated facilities and basic equipment, the Mama Yemo hospital has one of the best public maternity hospitals in Kinshasa. For doctors, free care for mothers and their babies also represents a great relief.

The maternity hospital at the “Mama Yemo” General Hospital in Kinshasa. © David Gormezano, France 24

“This measure allows us to free up beds more quickly. After two or three days, the women can return home if there are no complications. This makes our task much easier,” says Olenga Manga, one of the two internal doctors who is completing his guard.

“Before, many women rejected cesarean section because they could not pay for it. With it being free, maternal mortality has decreased. Today we can intervene quickly. We no longer worry about whether a woman can pay or not. Infant mortality has also decreased,” she adds. as he tours the delivery room, which awaits new facilities in buildings still under construction.

Progressive implementation

In his office, Dr. Jean-Paul Divengi, director of the hospital, praises Félix Tshisekedi's decision, although he adds diplomatically that “we should not expect the President of the Republic to do our job for us.”

The director explains that free births not only affect motherhood. “It involves other departments: functional rehabilitation, intensive care, anesthesia, pediatric surgery and even the morgue for unfortunate situations.”

With free births, it is now the Ministry of Health that transfers each month to its institution the sums that families previously paid. “It is a considerable advance for women and also for the general hospital. I have been in charge for three years and practically no invoice was paid in full! For this program to prosper, the technical and financial partners must also come together,” she evaluates with a smile. and worried looks.

Jean-Paul Divengi, medical director of the “Mama Yemo” General Hospital. © David Gormezano, France 24

It is difficult to determine the status of the ambitious presidential program, which has only been in effect for three months. Although several centers in Kinshasa have implemented this system, there is little data available at the national level in a country with more than 100 million inhabitants.

Lawyer Arlette Ottia, a member of the party of former president Joseph Kabila (2001-2019), considers that this is “a political and populist measure. In reality, you will hardly find women who have given birth for free. It is only the politicians those who talk about this.”

A feminist president?

From the presidential palace, Félix Tshisekedi's spokesperson firmly refutes these accusations. Tina Salama, former journalist at Okapi radio, an institution in the country, affirms that “the president of the Republic is a firm defender of women's rights. Under his presidency, the country has never progressed so much since its independence. “.

Tina Salama, former Radio Okapi journalist, spokesperson for President Félix Tshisekedi. © David Gormezano, France 24

“In 2019, we had 17% women in state administrations and public companies. In 2023, we have increased to 32%.” In the absence of the president-candidate, who is touring the entire country (Katanga, Kivu, Kasaï…), Tina Salama explains that “it is the first time that we see women occupying decision-making positions. We have a deputy director of cabinet, a first spokesperson, which is me. Also a woman who heads the Central Bank of the Congo, a woman Minister of the Environment and another Minister of Justice.

In the extensive gardens of the Palace of the Nation, on the banks of the Congo River, she adds that her boss is a “feminist president.” In this place that has witnessed the presence of the “great men” of Congolese history, from Patrice Lumumba to Laurent-Désiré Kabila, Tina Salama explains that “the emancipation, the empowerment of women”, she believes are really the key to the social development of our country. Her life has been strongly influenced by women: her mother [la esposa de Étienne Tshisekedi, un ex primer ministro de Mobutu, “eterno opositor” fallecido en 2017], his wife and four daughters. He says that he really enjoys being around all these women.”

Fighting for emancipation is a long and challenging path

At the premises of the Jema'h association, which advocates for women's rights and their access to education and employment, a group of young people record a podcast about the dangers of social networks, on the opposite side of Kinshasa.

Despite the lack of air conditioning in the studio, with strength and conviction, the young panelists debate the harassment of which women can be victims or the toxic influence of fashion influencers on the networks.

For Tolsaint Vangu, 23 years old, it is about “influencing the women who listen to me, who are ignorant, who do not know their rights, their duties, and telling them what they can do with their lives. I would like to influence them so that they can be independent”.

Ronie Kaniba, 29, during the recording of “A toi la parole, podcast de femmes” in Kinshasa. © David Gormezano, France 24

Ronie Kaniba, another participant in the podcast recorded that morning, assures that the situation for women is improving in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. “There is a change. Today, they listen to us and consider us. We are fighting for gender equality.”

“Significant progress,” confirms Marie-Joséphine Ntshaykolo, head of the Carter Center office that financed the creation of this recording studio. Although she clarifies that throughout the Congo, the condition of women varies depending on the provinces, or whether they live in the city or in the countryside.

On the streets of Kinshasa, posters of the candidates are everywhere. 29,096 women are candidates in the December 20 elections to elect the president, as well as national and provincial deputies, and also community councilors. © David Gormezano, France 24

“The obstacles to the emancipation of women, especially in the public sphere, are mainly cultural. In the Congo, there is generally male domination. Women are discriminated against due to customs and norms that are not favorable to them. But there are more and more women candidates at the legislative level. In the government, there are more women,” she explains.

Women in politics

On the eve of the presidential elections on December 20, Ronie, a nutritionist in a UNICEF program, remains out of politics. “We really avoid [abordar temas políticos] because it can be dangerous. But there are things we can do. For example, I am an observer [de las elecciones]. You observe, take notes and prepare a report. “You don't need to disclose it because it can be dangerous.”

As the campaign enters its final stage, the December 20 elections will appoint, in addition to the President of the Republic, national and provincial deputies, as well as communal councilors.

According to a UN Women report, 29,096 women are running for these positions (compared to 71,273 men). The number of women elected will be known on December 31, when the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) announces the results of the election.

Despite the logistical difficulties in organizing the vote, the results will provide an indication of the advancement of women's representation in Congolese public life.

If these elections were to take place in disastrous conditions and their results were contested, as happened in 2018, it would be bad news for both women and democracy in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

This article was translated from its original in French.