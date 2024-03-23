Slovakia voting today, Saturday 23 March 2024, for the presidential elections, in a challenge between the pro-European Ivan Korcok and the President of the Chamber, Peter Pellegrini, an ally of the pro-Russian Prime Minister Robert Fico. The new president will succeed the liberal Zuzana Caputova, pro-European and pro-Ukrainian, who has given up running for a second term. The polls predict a victory for Pellegrini in the run-off on 6 April, but the numbers are not far off and a victory for former Foreign Minister Korcok is still possible.

The vote is crucial to understand whether Slovakia will turn into another Hungary. Fico leads a minority executive, but his position is destined to strengthen if Pellegrini, leader of the Hlas-sd party, his ally in the government coalition, becomes president. Pellegrini was initially widely favored, but the 59-year-old Korcok, former Foreign Minister running for the Progressive party, is now making a comeback.

According to a poll published on Tuesday by the Ako agency, Pellegrini would already be leading the first round with 40% against Korcok's 38.6%, subsequently winning the run-off with 52.9%. A Nms Market Research poll from the same day predicts that Korcak is leading the first round, but will be defeated in the second with 49.1% against Pellegrini's 50.9%.

“Ivan Kocok can win. The 2014 and 2019 elections show that the part of Slovak society with Western values ​​is always strong in Slovakia,” says political analyst Radoslav Stefancik, interviewed by Euroactiv. The reference is to the last two presidential elections, the 2014 one won by the pro-Western Andrej Kiska and the subsequent one won by Caputova. The former had defeated Fico, the latter the candidate of Fico's Smer party. But Stefancik also notes that Pellegrini is a popular politician and that the consequences of the Covid pandemic have changed the mood of the electorate. To win, Korcok will have to convince abstentionists or voters of the other seven candidates in the race.

Who is Peter Pellegrini

A former prime minister, the 59-year-old Pellegrini had left Fico's Smer-SSd to form his own party. After the parliamentary elections on 30 September 2023, when he chose to enter government with Fico and the far-right Slovak National Party, Pellegrini was seen by some observers as a moderating element. But this did not happen. Meanwhile, the investigative outlet VSquare revealed that, as prime minister, in 2020 Pellegrini had asked his Hungarian colleague Viktor Orban for help in organizing a last-minute trip to the Kremlin in order to gain credibility with the pro-Russians in view of the parliamentary elections at the time. Eventually, Pellegrini obtained a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Mikhail Mishustin.

“The presidential election will decide whether Slovakia will remain in the Western club or join Hungary, or even Belarus” – former prime minister Eduard Heger tells the Guardian – “our new government has brought Slovakia to the side of the Kremlin” . The fear, he adds, is that Pellegrini “will act in concert with Fico in directing foreign policy, which could have a devastating effect on Slovakia”.

However, it is not just foreign policy that is at stake. It is possible that the election of Pellegrini, with his consequent resignation as leader of the Hlas-SD, will lead to a merger with the Smer led by Fico, giving greater power to the latter. The two social democratic groups were expelled from the European Socialist Party last year following the government agreement with the far right.

In Slovakia, presidents ratify international treaties, appoint high court judges, can veto laws and grant amnesties. With Pellegrini's support, Fico will be able to more easily push forward an agenda that includes the abolition of the special prosecutor's office (responsible for organized crime and high-level corruption) and the liquidation of public television. On these issues the opposition has already managed to mobilize public opinion with large demonstrations.

Michal Simecka, leader of the Progressive Party, which came second in the September elections, accuses Fico of wanting to put the judiciary under control. A heavy accusation for those who remember that Fico was forced to resign as prime minister in 2018 after the murder of the investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his girlfriend Martina Kusnirova, in an affair that revealed the links between the n'drangheta and some members of the Slovak elite, including members of Smer.

Current President Caputova, the first woman to hold office in Slovakia, remains one of the country's most popular politicians. Among the founders of the Progressive Party, you clearly sided with Ukraine. Last June you announced that you did not want to run for a second term, for “personal reasons”. Previously she Caputova had revealed that she had received many death threats. “The people who threaten to kill me use the same vocabulary as some politicians – she said on TV in December 2022 – it doesn't just concern me, but also my loved ones”.