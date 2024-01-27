The Russian presidential candidate, Boris Nadezhdine, claims to have managed to gather the 100,000 signatures necessary to be able to compete against Vladimir Putin in March 2024. Thousands of Russians have shown their support for this politician with a 100% pacifist and anti-Putin program. It is difficult to imagine such a candidacy in the current Russian political context, but could it be that it is manipulated behind the scenes by the Kremlin?

That day it was terribly cold in Yakutsk, Siberia. The thermometer had dropped to -34°C. It was Sunday, January 21. Not even the cold stopped dozens of people from lining up to sign and thus support Boris Nadezhdine, an unlikely opposition candidate to Vladimir Putin in the Russian presidential elections next March.

Similar scenes were recorded and posted on social media outside Boris Nadezhdine's campaign offices in Saint Petersburg, Krasnodar, Yekaterinburg and even Moscow.

“There are thousands of people all over the country who come to bring their signature to Boris Nadezhdine,” noted the Moscow Times. “Pro-Nadezhdine queues have also formed in front of Russian embassies in Israel, Serbia, Croatia and other countries where there is a Russian diaspora,” says Will Kingston-Cox, Russia specialist at the International Security Study Team (ITSS). ).

Target 150,000 signatures

Signatures needed by this representative of the center-right Civil Initiative party. In fact, one of the first obstacles on the path to the Kremlin for any candidate who does not belong to a party represented in the Duma is to gather 100,000 supports and then present himself to the electoral commission.

Boris Nadezhdine's campaign managers claimed, on Tuesday, January 23, to have managed to collect the famous signatures, but they would prefer to collect 150,000. You never know. Stephen Hall, a Russia specialist at the University of Bath, says:

The commission has significant power and some room for maneuver to decide on the validity of an application

This candidate, whose political platform consists of adopting the opposite opinion of Vladimir Putin, prefers to take precautions with an organization accused in the past of being a tool to get rid of opponents who are uncomfortable for the Kremlin.

Boris Nadezhdine is not content with criticizing the war. He described the anti-LGBTIQ+ law as a “return to the Middle Ages”, spoke out in favor of relaxing the rules on abortion and criticized the Chinese-Russian rapprochement initiated by Vladimir Putin, while advocating for a strengthening of links with Western Europe.

Positions that have earned him the support of the opponents of the main Russian president. The anti-corruption collective founded by Alexei Navalny, a fierce critic of Russian power currently in prison, is favorable to him. Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the anti-Putin billionaire in exile, also spoke in his favor. Like Yekaterina Duntsova, journalist and opponent of Vladimir Putin, who has just seen her candidacy for the presidential elections rejected due to “formal defects” on the part of the electoral commission.

The Kremlin in action?

Should Vladimir Putin be worried? Not necessarily. Dmitri Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, declared on Wednesday, January 24: this candidate “does not scare us.” Some of the Kremlin master's opponents also consider the new champion of his cause too perfect to be honest. They are surprised that he was able to express himself so freely to criticize Vladimir Putin without being bothered.

Pavel Sychev, a member of Boris Nadezhdine's campaign committee, interviewed by the Moscow Times, states:

Half my friends refuse to sign for a candidate they call a Kremlin puppet

This is a recurring problem in Russia, where the political landscape is blocked by Vladimir Putin. As soon as an opponent rears his head, especially during an election period, he is suspected of being secretly in the Kremlin's pay.

There is even a specific term for the main opposition parties, such as the communists and the ultranationalists of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia: it is “systemic” opposition. These are groups that oppose Vladimir Putin in form, but support him in substance.

Stephen Hall, emphasizes:

In Russia we always wonder who is the benefactor or protector of a candidate, and in the case of Boris Nadezhdine it is not clear. He seems to have more or less come out of nowhere.

However, this sixty-year-old man is not new to politics. In the early 2000s he was a Duma deputy. He was also an advisor to Boris Nemtsov, former Russian prime minister and famous opposition figure assassinated in 2015. However, since Vladimir Putin came to power, Boris Nadezhdine vegetates in a local assembly in the Moscow region. This is not the political trajectory of a political heavyweight.

Skeptics, however, have noted some biographical details that bother them. He was, in particular, Vladimir Putin's election observer during the 2012 presidential elections. Above all, “he was close to Sergei Kiriyenko, Vladimir Putin's political advisor, known for being an excellent electoral strategist,” notes Stephen Hall.

For this expert, this past proximity could suggest that Boris Nadezhdine's candidacy was designed “to obtain a realistic picture of the popularity of liberal and pacifist ideas in Russia, because opinion polls are not the most reliable indicators.”

Too many disabilities?

Others prefer to give the benefit of the doubt to Boris Nadezhdine. First, “because his political career does not give the impression that he is someone who has benefited from the system implemented by Vladimir Putin,” says Jeff Hawn, a Russia specialist at the London School of Economics.

Furthermore, he did not improvise as an opponent of Vladimir Putin on the eve of the presidential elections. “He started criticizing it in 2020,” underlines Will Kingston-Cox. At the time, he opposed the important constitutional reform that allowed the president to remain in power beyond two consecutive terms. “And since 2022, he fiercely criticizes the war in Ukraine, comparing in particular the great Russian offensive with an act of colonialism,” continues the ITSS Verona expert.

Finally, despite his prestigious support and positions, Boris Nadezhdine has “too many disadvantages to represent a real danger to the regime”, considers Jeff Hawn.

This politician “embodies all the values ​​defended by the men who held power in Russia in the 1990s, and is the heir of this generation largely discredited in the eyes of the majority of the Russian population,” summarizes Jeff Hawn.

For him, he is a candidate who will please the intelligentsia of the big cities and the diaspora, but ordinary Russians have very bad memories of the forced economic reforms of the 1990s.

Therefore, this remotely controlled candidacy – or not – represents a blessing for Vladimir Putin. The electoral risk for him is almost zero and the presence of Boris Nadezhdine gives the impression that the opposition to the war has a voice in these elections. Therefore, he may be a very independent candidate, but someone from Vladimir Putin's entourage, like Sergei Kiriyenko, kindly encouraged him to run… nothing more.

Perhaps those in power had not anticipated that all Russians would queue up, despite the cold and the risk of supporting a pacifist candidate, to give their signature. “This is probably the most important thing about this candidacy, because they are clear and unusual expressions of political discontent among the population,” said Will Kingston-Cox.

In its current state, this does not represent a danger to those in power because “it is more about acts of civil disobedience than real disturbances of public order,” summarizes Will Kingston-Cox.