Presidential elections | In MTV's exam, Stubb proposes a NATO summit in Finland

The coalition candidate would believe that the summit will strengthen the commitment of the United States to Finland.

24.1. 21:59

Finland the NATO summit should be held in 2026 or 2027, says the coalition's presidential candidate Alexander Stubb. He brought it up on MTV's presidential audition on Wednesday.

“We are a new NATO country. In my opinion, Finland should take care of the NATO summit [vuonna] 2026 or 2027. It also reinforces the American presence here and the American commitment,” Stubb said.

The 2026 summit is the earliest, and the host country has not yet been decided. Next summer, the summit will be held in Washington, USA, and in 2025 in the Netherlands.

Stubby Finland is currently at the center of world politics. In his vision, hosting the NATO summit would be part of a six-year period during which Finland takes responsibility in international organizations.

The first challenge will be the chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in 2025, to which Finland was already elected in 2019.

At the end of the decade, Finland, on the other hand, aims to become a rotating member of the UN Security Council for the years 2029–2030.

“Then, during the six years, we take care of the OSCE, NATO and the UN. This is the role that Finland must play in the next few years,” said Stubb.

Also supported by the voters' association and the Greens Pekka Haavisto stated that Security Council membership would be important for Finland.

“The fact that development cooperation is cut, for example, weakens our chances of getting votes from different sides,” Haavisto said.

Finland sought to become a member of the Security Council last time for the years 2013–2014, but then suffered a defeat in the UN General Assembly vote. Luxembourg and Australia were chosen as alternate members.

Regarding the OSCE, Haavisto stated that the organization is a bit frozen because of Russia's actions. He does not believe that the OSCE would become a peace forum for Ukraine, for example.