Presidential elections | In Haavisto's and Stubb's campaigns, they are already aiming for the second round, the background influencers estimate

The result of the second round of the presidential election can be affected by how evenly the votes in the first round are distributed between the candidates.

The presidential election of those at the top of the polls by Alexander Stubb (cook) and Pekka Haaviston (vihr) campaigns have so far been quite predictable, even boring, they say Milja Henttonen and Jukka Manninen.

“Both seem to have the idea that this is a campaign with the second round of the elections in mind,” Henttonen estimates as the reason for avoiding unnecessary risks.

Henttonen is the leading adviser of the communications agency Miltton and a former assistant to the Green ministers. Manninen, on the other hand, is the former planning manager of the coalition, who now works at the communications agency Ellun Kanoi.

The freshest of HS survey according to Stubby, 24 percent and Haavisto 22 percent of respondents would vote if the presidential elections were held now.

Next up in Gallup Jussi Halla-aho (ps) has a difference of nine percentage points: 13 percent of respondents would vote for him.

According to Henttonen and Manninen, both Stubb and Haavisto seem to be counting on their campaigns to face each other in the second round of the elections.

According to Manninen, the tactic is also reasonable in the current polling situation. In the first round, there are fewer mobile voters when there are more candidates.

“What's more surprising is why the other candidates haven't had a more specific desire to challenge or take the risk of reaching other than the most certain voters,” Manninen says.

Ramble Henttonen is also on the line. However, according to him, one should not get too attached to the current poll results.

“I personally think that the first Gallup in January is the first truly interesting one,” says Henttonen.

According to him, it will be clear whether the other candidates will start to rise towards the top, or whether the support will consolidate even more tightly behind Stubb and Haavisto.

“If the voters start to think of the presidential election only as a battle between Stubb and Haavisto, we might see embarrassingly bad support readings for the other candidates at the beginning of the year.”

Of people voting behavior in the first round also affects the election situation in the second round. If the votes are distributed more evenly among the candidates, there will be more mobile voters in the second round.

According to Henttonen, Haavisto's advantage would be a situation where the votes would be distributed more evenly, because then there would also be more mobile voters available.

“Due to his party background, Stubb has a larger core of voters than Haavisto, who will vote for him anyway. That second-round competition will be held specifically for those mobile voters,” Henttonen says.

Manninen can also have an effect on whether those who failed in the first round recommend candidates who continue to the second round.

“It will be interesting to see if there will be such recommendations and how they will affect. For example, Haavisto has wanted to avoid being seen as a red-green candidate, so his campaign will certainly consider whether, for example, Li Andersson's (left) or Jutta Urpilainen's story (sd) support for his support as a benefit or a disadvantage”, Manninen reflects.

“These are usually not of great importance, but in a tight election everything should be taken into account.”

Significance according to Henttonen, it also depends on how Haavisto and Stubb are able to attract voters from outside Helsinki to their side.

“For example, in the parliamentary elections, Helsinki voted in a completely different way than the rest of the country,” he states.

Stubb and Haavisto are both liberal and international urban candidates, which can make the choice difficult for more conservative voters.

According to Henttonen, the possible recommendation of, for example, Halla-aho could also be important in the second round for those voters who would otherwise not vote for Stubb or Haavisto, but would stay in the stands.

The presidential candidates were filmed in Yle's studio before the election exam on 21.12. In the photo, Li Andersson (left), Sari Essayah (right), Pekka Haavisto (green) and Jussi Halla-aho (ps).

The beginning of the year there are just over two weeks left until the start of early voting in the first round of the presidential election. There are less than four weeks until the actual voting day.

Although there is not much active campaign time left, according to Manninen and Henttonen, the most important weeks of the campaigns are ahead.

“If there are any breakthroughs or surprises, we will see them in the weeks before the elections.”

Manny says that he follows with interest how the candidates get their supporters activated to promote themselves during the elections.

“People come across campaigns specifically on the social media of their friends and colleagues,” he states.

For example, the “citizens' delegation” consisting of supporters of Pekka Haavisto has many public figures with a significant number of followers on social media. For example, a musician Mikael Gabriela writer Sofi Oksanen and social media influencer Mona Bling belong to Haavisto's support forces.

“Until now, however, the campaign has not really gotten these members of the citizens' delegation to become active in campaigning for Haavisto. If such a thing is not reached before the elections, the importance of these supporters will remain small,” says Manninen.

With recommendations may matter to many people in choosing the voting decision, because otherwise the differences between Haavisto's and Stubb's political lines during the presidential election have been minor.

“Both have quite strongly positioned themselves in the political center, so the person's personality will decide a lot in the elections,” states Manninen.

“In the second round, when there are two candidates, it is easy for the voter to think about what motivates him in the candidates. Do you want to vote based on values, the winner or the person who seems the most suitable for you. In this decision, what others think can matter.”