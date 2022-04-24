Turnout in the French presidential election at noon on Sunday was 26.41 percent slightly lower than in 2017. In the final round of the previous presidential contest, 28.23 percent of eligible voters had cast their vote before noon.

Data from the Ministry of the Interior also shows that the turnout is slightly higher than in the first round of voting. Two weeks ago, the turnout percentage at noon was 25.48 percent. In the end, 73.69 percent of eligible voters turned up, the lowest percentage in 20 years.

Voters can choose from the two most popular candidates in the first round: incumbent President Emmanuel Macron (44) and far-right Marine Le Pen (53). Macron is the favorite for a second term, but experts say Le Pen is more likely than ever to win.

Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. for the second round of the presidential election. Some 48.7 million voters have been called upon to cast their vote. The French face a historic choice: to reappoint the outgoing president or elect a woman, which would be a first, and thus propel the far right to the Elysée. That would mean a political landslide that will reverberate far beyond French borders, similar to Brexit in Britain and the 2016 election of Donald Trump in the United States.

Text continues below the photo.

Marine presidential candidate Le Pen of the far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party while casting her vote in Henin-Beaumont, northern France. © AFP



Center candidate Macron of the party La Republique en Marche (LREM) received the most votes of the twelve candidates in the first round: it came out at 27.85 percent. Candidate Le Pen of the extreme right party National Assembly (RN), the former National Front, followed closely behind with 23.15 percent. The winner of the second round will become the new president of France for the next five years. According to many polls, that duel is going to be quite exciting.

President Macron was still at 30 percent of the vote in the polls in mid-March. This was mainly ‘thanks to’ the war in Ukraine: the French felt unsafe and sided with their president. But after that, his popularity declined. However, last Thursday’s polls gave Macron 55.5 to 56.5 percent of the vote.

Macron and Le Pen also ran against each other for the presidency in 2017. Macron won with 66 percent of the vote at the time. The difference between the two politicians is expected to be smaller this year.

Text continues below the photo.

A voter stands at a polling station in Paris in front of the ballot papers of the two candidates in the second round of the French presidential election. © AFP



Overseas Territories

The French overseas territories already voted on Saturday for the second round of presidential elections. Residents of the small island region of Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, off the coast of Canada, already went to the polling station on Saturday morning local time. This was followed by French Guiana, a neighboring country of Suriname, and the French islands in the Antilles, the Pacific and the Indian Ocean.

The overseas territories voted earlier because of the time difference with France. There, at midnight on Friday, the election campaign of Macron and Le Pen officially came to an end. Meetings, handing out pamphlets and other activities to win over voters are no longer allowed on the day before the election.

The first polls in France close at 7 p.m. on Sunday, in the major cities at 8 p.m. Only after that come the first exit polls. The first results are expected in the course of the evening.

Election officials Saturday in the office of the mayor of Remire-Montjoly in French Guiana during the vote counting for the second round of the French presidential election. © AFP

