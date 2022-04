Iona Nehmé and Amir met through the Alter-Votanats platform, which allows French people to vote on behalf of foreigners living in France. © Sam Ball / France 24

When Iona, a 24-year-old French student, casts her vote in this year’s French presidential election, she will not be voting for the candidate of her choice, but the one chosen by Amir, a Moroccan immigrant whom she had not met until recently. This is the story.