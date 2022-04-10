PARIS. We are still there: Emmanuel Macron against Marine Le Pen. The two of them will compete for the reins of France in the second round in two weeks. The first official exit polls, by the Ispos-Steria company, announced on Sunday evening at 8 pm, give the current president to 28.1% and the rival 23.3% in the first round, with a much smaller gap than the polls a month ago, but not as small as supporters of the far-right leader had hoped in the last few days and as certain surveys indicated.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the leader of France insoumise, the radical left follows at 20.1%: he too has seen a surge in recent days, thanks to the appeal launched to the voters of the other left forces for a “useful vote” (from the series: vote me, only I have a chance to pass the ballot). As for the other candidates, Eric Zemmour, the candidate of the sovereign far right, snatched 7.2%, Valérie Pécresse, of the Republicans, the party of the moderate right and the result of neo-Gallicism, got 5%, Yannick Jadot, the candidate of the Greens, 4.4%. And again Fabien Roussel, candidate of the Communist Party, 2.7 %% and Anne Hidalgo, socialist and mayor of Paris, a meager 2.1 %%.

In 2017, in the first round, Macron had taken 24% of the votes and Le Pen 21.3%. Then, however, Macron won the ballot with 66.1% of the votes and Le Pen stopped at 33.9. The polls of the last few days, however, gave a small gap for the second round this time (in some cases even Macron at 51% and Le Pen at 49%). The far-right tsarina could benefit from more ballot carry-overs than five years ago. Eric Zemmour’s voters should in most cases vote for it and other consensus would also come from those who voted for Mélenchon in the first round (a popular electorate who finds some of his themes in Le Pen’s speech, without considering who even wants to block Macron by voting Le Pen…) and from Pécresse’s constituency (since Le Pen has become more moderate, even some of these voters may prefer it to Macron).