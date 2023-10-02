The Egyptian president, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, has announced his intention to run in the elections scheduled for December to seek his third term. This was reported by the website of the Al-Ahram newspaper. “I have responded to the call of the Egyptians and have decided to run for a new presidential mandate,” said al-Sisi, inviting Egyptians to participate en masse in the vote.

Pro-government television showed thousands of Egyptians celebrating the news of al-Sisi’s candidacy after following his speech in several cities on large outdoor screens. The president, whose current term expires in April, said he was “extremely satisfied with the plurality of candidates” and said he respected them. Al-Sisi first took office in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018. If he wins again, he would rule the country for another six years.

The date of the vote

Last September 25, the National Electoral Authority announced that the first round of the presidential elections will be held from December 10 to 12, while polling stations abroad will be open from December 1 to 3. The possible runoff would be held from 8 to 10 January 2024 in Egypt and from 5 to 7 January abroad.

The nominations

Applications can be registered from 5 to 14 October. To register, candidates must have the support of 20 deputies or 25 thousand voters from at least 15 governorates. Among the personalities who have already announced their intention to run are the leader of the Dostur (Constitution) party, Gameela Ismail, that of the Egyptian Social Democratic Party, Farid Zahran, and of the Wafd Party, Abdel-Sanad Yamama.