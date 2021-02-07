Ecuadorians went to the polls cin order to elect the future leader of the Andean nation, who will have to face unprecedented health measures due to the coronavirus pandemic and the influence of a populist ex-president who could not run for the vice presidency due to a conviction for corruption. Two ballot boxes give a ballot stage, with Andres Aráuz, Rafael Correa’s dolphin, and the banker Guillermo Lasso, going to a second round on April 11.

Cedatos gives Aráuz 36.94% against Lasso’s 20.99. And a similar figure gives Social Climate; 36.20 to 21.70 percent. In both polls, the indigenous candidate Yaku Pérez appears with between 16 and 17%.

Sixteen candidates competed to succeed President Lenín Moreno, a protégé turned rival of Rafael Correa, who ruled Ecuador for a decade and still gravitating despite a corruption conviction that prevented him from seeking the vice presidency this year.

“A resounding triumph in all regions of our beautiful country. Our victory is 2 to 1 against the banker (Guillermo Lasso, right),” Aráuz said through his Twitter account.

Andres Arauz, a young leftist sponsored by Correa, and Guillermo Lasso, a former right-wing banker who is running for the same office for the third time in a row, went to the polls leading the voting intention polls, respectively. A little further away and in third position was the candidate Yaku Pérez, from the Pachakutik indigenous party.

The analyst and political consultant Alejandro Zabala told The Associated Press that Correa has been an important actor in these elections “because the candidate they chose does not have a good speech, he has many limitations, so they hid Arauz and came out with Correa’s image to walk it all over the country. ”

Arauz could not exercise his vote in Quito because he was registered to do so in Mexico, where he lived until shortly before his application, and did not change his electoral address. On Sunday he chose to accompany his grandmother Flora Galarza to vote in a center installed in the north of the capital.

Lasso supported with his wife María de Lourdes Alcívar in the city of Guayaquil.

Long line to vote in Cangahua, Ecuador. AP Photo

“What I can tell you is that there will be a second round, we will be there and we will see who the people decide to choose,” predicted the 65-year-old candidate.

To win in the first round, a candidate must obtain half plus one of the valid votes or 40% of the votes and an advantage of 10 points on his most immediate rival. If this does not happen, a ballot has been set for April 11.

Arauz, 36, has proposed making the rich pay more taxes and strengthening consumer protection mechanisms, public banks and local credit and savings organizations. He has said that he will not comply with the agreements with the International Monetary Fund.

Lasso favors free market policies and Ecuador’s approach to international organizations. He promised to create more jobs and attract international banks. It also wants to boost the oil, mining and energy sectors through the participation of private entities to replace state financing.

The future of Correa looms over the elections, a leftist who is still 57 years old. He governed from 2007 to 2017 as an ally of the presidents Fidel Castro of Cuba, Hugo Chávez of Venezuela, both deceased, and Cristina Fernández, now vice president of Argentina.

Correa remains popular with millions of Ecuadorians after overseeing a period of economic growth fueled by an oil boom and loans from China that allowed him to expand social programs, build roads, schools and other projects. But he increasingly cracked down on opponents, the press, and businesses during his last stint in office and clashed with indigenous groups.

Pérez, the Pachakutik candidate, said on Sunday that “Correa betrayed us … he criminalized 850 social leaders, he tried to destroy the social movement. And at this moment, like what (then Venezuelan President Hugo) Chávez did, who delivered power to Maduro, he intends to hand over power to Arauz. “

“Arauz is the Maduro of Ecuador”, added.

Correa’s image too has been marred by a corruption conviction which, according to him, was an invented product of political revenge. Correa was sentenced in absentia in April to eight years in prison for his role in a plot to demand millions of dollars from businessmen in exchange for infrastructure projects, money that according to the courts he used for his party’s campaigns and parties.

The winner will assume the reins of the country on May 24. It will have to work to lift the oil-producing nation out of a deepening economic crisis that has been exacerbated by the pandemic.

The country of 17 million people had recorded more than 253,000 cases and nearly 15,000 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

Source: AP and AFP

