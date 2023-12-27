A large police force was deployed on Wednesday in the Palais du Peuple neighborhood, in Kinshasa, to prevent a prohibited opposition demonstration, according to France 24 journalists. Stones were thrown between the police and the protesters and the uniformed men used tear gas and dispersal grenades.

Several opposition candidates for the presidential elections held in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on December 20 and 21, as well as civil society organizations, had called for a march against what they described as “sham elections”, for which they demanded its cancellation.

As riot police positioned themselves around the Palais du Peuple, near the large Martyrs' stadium, the situation quickly degenerated, as France 24 journalists in Kinshasa observed. Police surrounded the campaign headquarters of Martin Fayulu, one of the sitting president's main opponents, where protesters were scheduled to gather in the morning.

“It is quite localized, it is happening around Martin Fayulu's headquarters. Generally calm has returned. The police have used tear gas to disperse the youths. Some people were arrested and others were injured. But in the rest of the capital , the situation is normal,” report the France 24 teams at the scene.

The Minister of the Interior, Peter Kazadi, announced on Tuesday that the march would not be allowed, which was intended to “undermine the electoral process, and the Government cannot accept it,” he declared.

According to Martin Fayulu, at least 11 activists were injured. General Blaise Kilimbalimba, head of the Kinshasa police, stated that two police officers had been injured “by the thrown stones.”

Elections described as “total chaos”

But the opposition maintained its call to arms and called on the population of Kinshasa to gather near the Palais du Peuple, seat of Parliament, to march towards the headquarters of the Electoral Commission (Céni).

On December 20, nearly 44 million voters had to elect their president, national and provincial deputies, and local councilors. Due to a series of logistical problems, the quadruple counting was officially extended by one day and continued until Christmas in some remote areas.

A police officer throws a stone at opposition supporters outside his party headquarters in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo. © JOHN WESSELS / AFP

Already on December 20, opponents had described the elections as “total chaos” and denounced “irregularities.” The Archbishop of Kinshasa described the elections as a “gigantic organized disorder.” Like fifteen embassies before him, the prelate called for “moderation.”

Tensions are feared when the winner of the presidential elections is announced, in a country with a turbulent and often violent political history, whose subsoil is immensely rich in minerals but whose population is predominantly poor.

“We have taken all the necessary measures for peace to reign,” declared the Minister of the Interior.

With AFP

This article was adapted from its original in French