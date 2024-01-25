Presidential elections | “I didn't think Jutta-rakas said it like that” – Candidates spoke about economic policy in Yle's exam

In a hand vote, Alexander Stubb, the candidate of the governing party, the Coalition, estimates that welfare will not be increased by the actions of this government. He said that the needy should not be cut, although adjustments must be made.

The government economic policy divided the presidential candidates in Yle's big presidential exam on Thursday.

In the last exam of the first round, the candidates were asked, among other things, their positions on the government's intentions to adjust the public finances even more than agreed in the government program. In practice, adaptation can mean cuts in public spending or tax increases.

The Treasury minister Riikka Purra (ps) said earlier this week at Yle, that the need for additional adjustments to the public finances may rise to at least two billion euros. Candidates were asked if this was necessary.

The debate started to resemble a parliamentary election debate, especially when the representatives of the opposition parties Lee Andersson (left) and Jutta Urpilainen (sd) vehemently opposed the government's way of making adjustments. Also a candidate of the association of voters Pekka Haavisto (green) and unbound Mika Aaltola criticized them.

The ruling parties representation Jussi Halla-aho (ps), Alexander Stubb (cook) and Sari Essayah (kd) defended the adjustments. Candidate of the Association of Voters Olli Rehn (center) and Harry “Hjallis” Harkimo (Liike Nyt) supported them, although according to Harkimo, additional adjustments of even one billion would be enough.

“Finland has already slipped into recession and threatens to slip into crisis. It is necessary to correct the course,” Rehn said.

“The president must be an advocate of a sustainable, healthy economy.”

Halla-aho said that the public finances cannot work indefinitely in such a way that an ever-increasing portion of citizens' tax money goes to interest on debts.

“No one makes cuts and savings out of spite. Our national economy cannot support spending of this size,” he said.

Andersson seized on this: “To Halla-aho, I say that yes, in my opinion, we can talk about malice when we talk about this government's selection of means,” he said.

Andersson and Urpilainen criticized the government for the fact that many of its cuts target the same, weaker people. They also demand tax increases and the cancellation of tax reductions for high-income earners as part of the government's range of measures.

Until now, the government has mainly decided to reduce taxes, but Purra thought it likely at Yelle that the government will also look at taxes to reduce the deficit.

The coalition In the exam, Stubb suggested the same thing as, for example, the president Sauli Niinistö in the new year: Forming a vision that crosses the government-opposition border on how to improve the state of the public finances over election periods.

However, in a hand vote, Stubb estimates that welfare will not increase with the actions of this government. He said that the needy should not be cut, although adjustments must be made.

“In other words, Alex admitted that the government will increase inequality,” Urpilainen interpreted.

“I guess I didn't say that, dear Jutta,” Stubb denied.

in Finland the president's main task is to lead foreign policy in cooperation with the government. The president has no role in economic policy, but he may have informal influence.