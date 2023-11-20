Presidential elections | Hundreds of tickets remained unsold for Haavisto’s presidential campaign support concert

In previous years, the support concerts of presidential candidate Pekka Haavisto (green) have been sold out “in an instant”.

Presidential candidate Pekka Haaviston (vihr) approximately 500 guests are expected at the support concert in Tavastia on Monday, Haavisto’s campaign communications manager Jarno Lappalainen tells HS via text message.

Lappalainen did not answer HS’s follow-up question about how many tickets were on sale in total.

The Tavastia club can accommodate around 700 participants at the same time, so the event would be about 200 participants away from being sold out, at least based on the tickets purchased in advance. You can still buy tickets for the event at the door.

Basic tickets for the event have been on sale in advance at a price of 28.50 euros, environmental tickets supporting the activities of the Natural Heritage Foundation at a price of 31.50 euros, and support member tickets at a price of 129.50 euros.

Twice Haavisto, who was a presidential candidate before, also organized a support concert in Tavastia on previous occasions.

“The support concerts organized in 2012 and 2018 attracted huge audiences and sold out in no time”, about support events for previous presidential election campaigns let’s tell on the sales pages of the event.

In both years, there were about 700 participants, i.e. the maximum capacity of Tavastia.

Pekka Haavisto with her husband Antonio Flores at the 2012 presidential election support concert at Tavastia.

I don’t hurt will perform at the event, among others Anssi Kela, Hassan MaikalSpice Girls, Emma & Matilda, Janna Hurmerinta, Vilma Alina mixed Mira Bullet.

In addition to musical performances, Tavastia will feature discussions and speeches by Haavisto’s supporters. In addition to Haavisto and her husband Antonio Flores, among others, a member of parliament from the Greens Eva Biaudeta former member of parliament for Basic Finns and Blues Tiina Elovaara and a former member of parliament from the Left Alliance Suldan Said Ahmed.

The 2012 campaign event saw Ultra Bra’s comeback concert. The band had stopped performing in 2001. In addition, the event featured, among others, Mikko KuustonenJanna Hurmerinta and Eero Raittinen.

The 2018 lineup included, for example, Scandinavian Music Group, Vesta, Olavi Uusivirta, Paper T and Vesala.