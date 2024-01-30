Presidential elections | HS's updated election machine is open – These questions separate Haavisto and Stubb

Pekka Haavisto and Alexander Stubb are the ones who disagree the most about nuclear weapons transport in the HS election machine.

Helsinki Sanomat's updated presidential election machine is now open. Eight questions have been added to the voting machine for the second round, which deal with current topics and values.

The election machine shows that Pekka Haavisto (green) and Alexander Stubb (kok) are very similar in many respects. They answered no less than 21 of the 38 questions on the redesigned machine in exactly the same way.

The biggest differences between them concern nuclear weapons and putting Finland's interest before everything else. They also disagree on the relationship between the president and parliament.

On the value map, Stubb is a little to the right and Haavisto a little to the left in economic terms. Both are liberal greens, but Haavisto clearly more so.

In this article, we go through the new information of the election machine and the differences between the candidates.

New questions: Agree on Gaza, disagree on the parliament's access to information

In the new questions of the HS election machine, the candidates continued their same-minded line. For example, both of them “more or less agree” that Finland needs to criticize Israel's actions in Gaza more harshly.

Haavisto and Stubb answered only two of the new questions in different ways. Stubb did not take a position on cutting welfare society services, and Haavisto somewhat disagreed.

The biggest difference arose from the argument that the president should be obliged by law to provide the parliament with information on NATO affairs. Stubb somewhat disagreed, Haavisto somewhat agreed.

By clicking on the candidates' pictures, you can read their answers to each question.

The biggest differences: Nuclear weapons and Finland's interest

In the entire election machine, Stubb and Haavisto stand at the extreme ends of the answer line, arguing together: “Finland should allow the transportation of nuclear weapons through Finland”. Haavisto completely disagrees, Stubb completely agrees.

Another significant difference is in the answers to the statement that “politicians must put the interests of Finland and Finns before everything else”. Haavisto somewhat disagrees, Stubb completely agrees.

The candidates also have clear line differences on general conscription and whether it is better to raise taxes or cut services and benefits. Of the economic issues, however, this is the only one where the difference is so clear.

They also responded differently to these claims:

There were slightly smaller differences between Haavisto and Stubb in several claims. We collected all of these below.