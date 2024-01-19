Presidential elections | HS's big presidential election exam will be shown live on TV for the first time

HS's big presidential election exam will be held on Tuesday, January 23. The exam will also be televised on Nelose.

Helsinki Sanomat's big presidential election exam will be held on Tuesday, January 23, from 8 to 10 p.m. The exam will be administered by the head of the Department of Politics and Economics from HS Veera Luoma-aho and political editor Robert Sundman.

The exam will be shown live on Nelose.

Some of the questions will be heard from different parts of the world, as Helsingin Sanomat's correspondents will also be able to speak. In the first round exam, the candidates are asked questions by the China correspondent Matilda Jokinen and US Correspondent Elina Väntonen. Helsingin Sanomat's former NATO correspondent will also be heard in the exam From Elina Kervis.

There are eight candidates in the exam: Lee Andersson (left), Olli Rehn (center), Harry Harkimo (movement), Jussi Halla-aho (ps), Jutta Urpilainen (s.d.), Mika Aaltola, Alexander Stubb (cook) and Pekka Haavisto (green). Acting as Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Sari Essayah (kd) is not present, but at the same time participates in the meeting of the EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council in Brussels.

The presidential election exam will be held in Suvilahti, Helsinki, and you can watch it live on HS.fi, in addition to Nelonen and Ruutu. You can watch the exam later as a recording.

A possible exam for the second round of the elections is scheduled for February 6.

The presidential election The 1st actual election day is Sunday, January 28. You can follow the result and mood on HS.fi all evening, and the next morning, January 29, the result will be discussed live on HS's election studio broadcast.

