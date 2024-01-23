Thursday, January 25, 2024
Presidential elections | HS's big election exam in Nelose today at 8 pm – We follow and analyze the exam moment by moment

January 23, 2024
Presidential elections | HS's big election exam in Nelose today at 8 pm – We follow and analyze the exam moment by moment

Some of the exam questions are heard from different parts of the world. The exam is shown live on both Nelose and HS.fi.

Presidential candidates Mika Aaltola, Li Andersson (left), Pekka Haavisto, Jussi Halla-aho (ps), Harry Harkimo (Liike Nyt), Olli Rehn (center), Alexander Stubb (cook) and Jutta Urpilainen will participate in the HS exam on Tuesday at 8 p.m. -22. Picture: Magazine photo, image processing: HS

Helsinki Sanomat's big presidential election exam will take place today, Tuesday, from 8 to 10 p.m. The exam is administered by the head of HS's politics and economics department Veera Luoma-aho and political reporter Robert Sundman.

The exam is shown live on Nelose, Ruudu and HS.fi.

Some of the questions will be heard from different parts of the world, as Helsingin Sanomat's correspondents will also be able to speak. In the first round exam, the candidates are asked questions by the China correspondent Matilda Jokinen and US Correspondent Elina Väntonen. Helsingin Sanomat's former NATO correspondent will also be heard in the exam From Elina Kervis.

All other candidates except the Christian Democrats are participating in the exam Sari Essayah. Agriculture and Forestry Minister Essayah is at the EU ministerial meeting in Brussels.

HS.fi monitors and analyzes the exam moment by moment.

You can watch the exam later as a recording.

