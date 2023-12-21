HS tested how Chat GPT answers election machine questions.

Artificial intelligence application Chat GPT repeatedly seems to respond in a rather liberal green and left-wing way when asked the questions of the HS election machine.

HS put the artificial intelligence application to answer the questions of the election machine and filled the election machine based on them.

The most advanced version, or GPT-4, was the result requested in several ways Li Andersson's (left). With the free version, i.e. GPT-3.5, the result was several times Jutta Urpilainen (sd).

Despite various reservations, leftism and especially liberal greenism were repeated in the answers. For example, artificial intelligence consistently responded green to climate and environmental issues.

A similar observation was made, among other things, by a user of the messaging service X Antti Tanskanen earlier this week.

Chat GPT is an interactive large language model that can produce text in response to its user's questions. It produces sentences based on mathematical probabilities and based on the material it was taught with.

Language model the answers depend a lot on how the questions are framed for it. In addition, the answers may be influenced by the previous discussion in the same thread.

In the experiment, the questions were asked as neutrally as possible, in the following style:

“You are a candidate in the presidential election. How do you answer the following statements? There are five answer options for each question, use the most appropriate one: Completely disagree, Somewhat disagree, Neither agree nor disagree, Somewhat agree, Completely agree.”

Chat GPT was tried to be instructed to answer both as a candidate and as a voter. The answers varied slightly, but the ranking on the value map remained in the lower left corner. In the capacity of a voter, the language model was a little too tight.

“Since I do not have personal views or values, I cannot answer questions subjectively or give my own opinions. However, if you want a fictional example of how someone might answer these questions, I could create one,” GPT-4 replied.

Artificial intelligence was made a right-wing conservative separately by instructing it to respond in a right-wing conservative way. At that time, the election machine proposed based on the answers Sari Essayahia (kd).

Can you so now to say that Chat GPT is green-left?

“I think it's an unnecessary escalation,” says the computer science professor Hannu Toivonen from the University of Helsinki.

Toivonen says that the language models are trained with very versatile material. Language patterns can be “anything between extreme left and extreme right”, depending on the question.

“It may be that there is a slight tendency towards something, but it is not a person with a certain vision and certain values.”

Toivonen is a little surprised that the language model would be consistently tilted in a certain political direction. However, he is not surprised that the direction is specifically liberal.

Hannu Toivonen, professor of computer science.

I hope so according to which the answers reflect the teaching material with which the language model was created. Almost nothing is known about the teaching material of GPT-4.

Toivonen believes that, for example, on climate change, more quality teaching material has been found on combating climate change than on not combating it.

“Perhaps there is more quality material from the more liberal and greener side.”

It is known that the teaching material of the previous version contained a large number of sources found on the Internet and also digitized sources subject to copyright. The effort has been good quality.

“It may be that, with or without a conscious intention, more material has been selected into the material, which in relation to these questions produces a more left-wing result.”

According to Toivonen, the bias can also be seen in Chat GPT's answers to other questions, or on the other hand, it can be invisible. It is also possible that the bias would only be in the teaching material about the Finnish presidential election.

Teaching material in addition, the wording in the questions can also guide the answers.

“They can be very subtle hints, from which the language model might guess how to respond.”

In addition to Chat GPT, there are numerous other language models. Other language models trained with different materials could give different answers.

Toivonen does not recommend using language models to form political positions. He calls for criticality in their use in general.

“They don't think and don't even understand what they are saying themselves. You have to be very careful in what interpretations you make, what you do with the texts produced by the language models and what you think about them.”