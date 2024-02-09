Presidential elections | HS followed the fierce campaigning pace of the presidential candidates – See the photo compilation

The candidate of the Association of Voters Pekka Haavisto (green) and the candidate of the coalition Alexander Stubb toured Finland campaigning on Friday. HS followed Stubb to Lahti and Järvenpää, for example, and Haavisto to Kuopio and Pieksämäki, for example.

The presidential election the election day of the second round on Sunday is approaching. Both candidates, the electoral association Pekka Haavisto (green) and the coalition Alexander Stubb campaigned fiercely until the last moments.

HS photographer Sami Kero toured Lahti, Järvenpää, Sipoo and Vantaa with Stubb on Friday. Juhani Niiranen, on the other hand, followed Haavisto via Kuopio to Pieksämäki and Jyväskylä.

Pekka Haavisto started his campaign trip from Helsinki-Vantaa airport after noon. Antonio Flores and stakeholder expert Marianne Kiskola in the background.

Pekka Haavisto and Antonio Flores took a nap on the plane on the way to Kuopio.

Alexander Stubb took a group photo with his audience at the end of his event at Lahti market around two o'clock.

Stubb signed autographs for his supporters at Lahti market.

The shopping center in Kuopio was full of people at Haavisto's campaign event.

A few high school students dressed for old dances also participated in the Kuopio event.

Stubb posed for group photos in Järvenpää.

Harri Toivonen, who is also known as a rally driver, lent his back to Stubbs to write the numbers.

The children also got to take pictures with Alexander Stubb in Järvenpää.

Jarno Lappalainen brought something urgent for Haavisto to see on the tour bus on the way from Kuopio to Pieksämäki.

Haavisto put on the campaign socks he received as a gift on the bus driving in freezing weather.

Alexander Stubb spoke to the audience at the Sipoo center in Nikkilä with MP Heikki Vestman.

Haavisto's supporters were waiting at Pieksämäki ABC.

ABC had Pieksämäk people of all ages.

In the bitter cold of Tikkurila, Stubb kept signing autographs with his bare hands.

Alexander Stubb jumped into his campaign bag at the end of the day in Tikkurila.

Aarni Hildén and Matti Kaira are responsible for Haaviston's Tiktok campaign. “Five hours of sleep throughout the campaign,” they say.