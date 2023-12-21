Presidential elections | How much money should be put into defense? This is how the candidates answer in Yle's election exam

Next year, Finland will put about 6.2 billion euros into defense spending. It is about 2.3 percent of Finland's gross domestic product.

Mightily in the election exam, the presidential candidates discussed, among other things, how much money should be invested in defense in Finland. Next year, Finland will put about 6.2 billion euros into defense spending. It is about 2.3 percent of Finland's gross domestic product. The Defense Alliance NATO's requirement is that two percent of the gross domestic product be spent on defense.

Presidential candidate of the Association of Voters Mika Aaltola says that he brought out very clearly that the number should start with three. He says that the defense equipment sector also has a lot of business opportunities.

According to Aaltola, we are talking about a time span of 5–10 years.

“Then the construction work should start now. When did Noah start building the ark? Before the rain. That's how it goes. So now it's worth getting down to business.”

The Left Alliance presidential candidate Lee Andersson is on different lines with Aaltola about the three percent.

“It cannot be that one party has a free hand or throws billions in additions in a situation where Finland is making very problematic cuts in terms of internal security, which increase inequality, poverty and reduce development cooperation money,” says Andersson.

Andersson says that these decisions have security implications. According to Andersson, there is a risk of narrowly looking only at the budget element of the defense forces, and not seeing other factors of the budget that create overall security.

According to Andersson, defense resources must be viewed on the basis of expediency. He says that when there are investment needs, the share can rise above two percent, but if there are no investment needs, the resources can be less than that.

The Ministry of Justice officially confirmed the candidates on Thursday. The subject of Yle's exam was foreign and security policy.

Several the presidential candidates also brought up Finland's economic situation when discussing defense spending. The electoral association's presidential candidate supported by the centre Olli Rehn says that the weak economic situation places significant restrictions on how Finland can invest in defense.

“It is a hugely important issue that we get the Finnish economy on a sustainable path of growth.”

Rehn says that Finland is now in recession and apparently also next year. In addition, 50 billion new debt is being taken on during the government's term.

“The president must be an advocate of a healthy economy. It is a hugely important issue in terms of national defense and overall security,” says Rehn.

Sdp's presidential candidate Jutta Urpilainen says that the appropriate ratio comes from NATO's two percent target.

“Even though it's Christmas and it's nice to make wishes, it's good to be realistic.”

Urpilainen says that if the three percent of GDP mentioned by Aaltola is spent on defense, it means that several billion more should be spent on defense.

“Let's get to the question, where will the money be taken from?” Urpilainen says.

However, according to Urpilainen, predictability must be maintained so that plans can be made.

Liike Nytin presidential candidate Harry Harkimo says it all depends on what those needs are. According to him, in this economic situation, insane amounts of resources cannot be increased.

“We have to fix the economy. That's the number one thing. It's the best defense when the economy is in order.”

The presidential candidate of the Christian Democrats Sari Essayah says that the percentage should be increased if it needs to be increased, but he says that it must be taken into account that there are many factors that eat up the available resources.

The coalition's presidential candidate Alexander Stubb also threw the ball at the European Investment Bank. He says that arms investments and loans are prohibited there. According to him, in this world political situation, the European Investment Bank should open the possibility that the defense industry could also get a loan.

Basic Finns presidential candidate Jussi Halla-aho says that in a perfect world, the amount of defense spending would be determined by needs. According to him, the reality is that Finland is a small economy with a large area to defend and a 1,300 kilometer border with the only potential threat.

“We will never get to the point where we can do everything that should be done from a purely military point of view.”

He adds that external and internal security is, however, one of the fundamental core functions of the state, so its funding cannot depend on the cyclical or economic situation in the same way as many other items.

According to him, NATO's recommendation is a good minimum level.

Green presidential candidate Pekka Haaviston according to the resources, one must always start from the situation assessment and what threats Finland experiences. Haavisto says he believes that because of this the percentage will be over two percent. He also emphasizes that the planning perspective must be long-term.

