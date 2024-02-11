Presidential elections | How much is the new president's salary and where does he live? Five questions and answers

The new president takes office on the first of March.

Finland the future president will be known on Sunday evening, when the result of the second round of the presidential election is decided. The new president is either from the coalition Alexander Stubb or a candidate through the electoral association and supported by the Greens Pekka Haavisto.

When will the president take office?

The elected president takes action on the first day of the month following his election, i.e. this time the first of March. Then he gives a solemn assurance in front of the parliament.

“I, NN, who has been elected by the people of Finland as the president of the Republic of Finland, declare that in my role as president, I will sincerely and faithfully follow the constitution and laws of the republic, and with all my might I will promote the success of the Finnish people.”

The inauguration ceremonies also include, among other things, the inspection of the company of honor in front of the parliament building, and the festivities continue in the Presidential Palace.

According to established practice, the president detaches from the party when he takes action.

At the same time, the president ends Sauli Niinistön term of office.

How much is the president's salary?

The new president will receive a tax-free bonus of 160,000 euros per year. The compensation was of a similar amount in 2012 when President Sauli Niinistö started in the position, but the remuneration was reduced to 126,000 euros on Niinistö's own initiative in April 2013.

The Parliament decided, based on the government's proposal, to raise the fee again to 160,000 euros when the new president takes office. The increase according to the increase in the earnings level index was calculated based on Niinistö's reduced remuneration. If the increase had been calculated from the 2012 reward, the current reward would have risen to more than 200,000 euros.

In addition to the fee, state funds pay for the president's apartment, its maintenance, heating, lighting, decoration and necessary staff. The housing benefit is also tax-free.

Where does the president live?

After his election, the new president will not be able to move into the official residence of the president in Mäntyniemi, as renovations will begin there in March, which have been said to continue until spring 2026.

The government guest house in Munkkiniemi, Helsinki, which was built for the accommodation of high-level state visits, will serve as an escape room during the renovation. The three-story house is located in a rocky park landscape near the hotel Kalastajatorpa, and has sea views. You can get to the hotel from the guest house through an underground corridor.

In 2018, the then president of the United States and his spouse stayed in the guest house Donald Trumpwho met the Russian president in Helsinki Vladimir Putin. Many other high-level guests have stayed in the house, such as the former president of Russia Boris Yeltsin.

The president also has a summer office apartment Kultaranta located in Luonnonmaa, Naantali. The main building and garden are also being renovated there, which is scheduled to be completed by 2025.

What does the president's spouse do?

The future president's spouse has a foreign background, because Alexander Stubb's spouse Suzanne Innes-Stubb is from Britain and Pekka Haavisto's spouse Antonio Flores from Ecuador.

Innes-Stubb is a lawyer and works as a director responsible for the ethical code of conduct for the lift company Kone worldwide. Flores is a barber-hair salon entrepreneur.

It remains to be seen what kind of role the spouse will take alongside the president this time and whether he will continue in his current job, for example.

The spouse of the president does not receive any remuneration or compensation due to his position.

Stubbs have two adult children, Haavisto and Flores have no children.

Can you appeal the election?

Presidential elections differ from other elections in that they cannot be changed by appeal. The reason behind this is that there can be no ambiguity about the position of the sitting president.

If the election result could be appealed, the processing of the matter in the Administrative Court and the Supreme Administrative Court could easily take several months.

In this regard, the Electoral Act has been the same from the beginning, i.e. already when the president was still elected in the male electorate elections.