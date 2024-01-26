Presidential elections | How did the candidates do? HS evaluates three major exams, we collected the best bits

The final exams brought out the candidates' comfort zones, favorite themes and willingness to challenge others.

Elections the previous week as well Helsingin sanomat newspaper, Over that MTV organized the presidential election exams, where the candidates measured each other in the final stages of the campaign.

Helsingin Sanomat's political editors Joona Aaltonen, Teemu Luukka, Elina Kervinen, Veera Paananen and Teija Sutinen followed the exams and analyzed the success of each candidate. In this summary article, we will go over the impression of the candidates' knowledge and performance based on the exams.