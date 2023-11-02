Presidential elections | How are the candidates’ English? This is how the professionals judge

Teacher couple Matt Cobb and Joanne Webster praise the level of those who took the Aalto exam. They also had development proposals.

Experienced English teacher Matt Cobb says that Finns should be proud of the English language skills of the presidential candidates.

Cobb and his spouse, who is also an English teacher Joanne Webster listened to the event organized by Aalto University students at the request of Helsingin Sanomat presidential exam in English on Wednesday night. About annoying technical problems nevertheless, Cobb and Webster gained a good idea of ​​the candidates’ language skills.

Both of them have been teaching English to, among other things, Finnish civil servants and ministers for over 25 years through the Optimi Training company and their own company.

Only some of the candidates participated in the exam: Mika Aaltola, Pekka Haavisto (green), Harry Harkimo (movement), Olli Rehn (center) and Alexander Stubb (cook).

Among them were Haavisto, Stubb and Rehn of the most recent HS gallup the top three.

Cobb’s according to the candidates’ language, their long political experience is well conveyed.

Among the candidates, Rehn and Stubb have worked for years in Europe, and Stubb’s wife is British by birth. Haavisto was the foreign minister of the previous government and has also worked in international positions. Aaltola is on leave from the position of director of the Foreign Policy Institute. Before his career as an MP and party leader, Harkimo worked in business life.

“All those who took the exam have excellent English language and communication skills. We both agreed that any of them could easily represent Finland in the world in terms of language skills,” says Cobb.

“We are both very meticulous, we don’t praise Kehu for no reason.”

Cobb and Webster are British by birth, but Webster received Finnish citizenship in 2017 and Cobb in 2020.

“I can now vote for the first time in the presidential election. That’s why it was especially exciting to watch the exam,” says Cobb.

Experienced as teachers, Cobb and Webster praise first, but give each candidate a few suggestions for improvement. Oral comments were given by Cobb.

In the evaluation, they use the one approved by the European Council reference framework for European language skillswhose skill levels are from worst to best A1, A2, B1, B2, C1 and C2. The aim of the high school English A language is B1, which means that every candidate exceeded this level.

Harry Harkimo C1–

“His good side as a language user is his passion. He expressed his feelings through language more strongly than the other candidates. ‘We need to wake up to this’, ‘I don’t see why the president can’t do that’, and so on.

However, he perhaps went a little too far when he said that social media has so much shit, a lot of p-kaa. It wasn’t very Presidential to me.

There is room for improvement in accuracy. He made several article and prepositional errors typical of Finnish speakers.”

Mika Aaltola

Mika Aaltola C1

“His pronunciation and vocabulary were generally very good.

There is room for improvement in the pronunciation of a few key words. They are typically difficult for Finns, such as strategic, geopolitical.

His English intonation (speech intonation) is similar to Finnish, i.e. flat and needs more rhythm and emphasis.”

Pekka Haavisto (green)

Pekka Haavisto C1+

“He seemed very confident and relaxed and was very fluent in his answers.

A little development would be in the emphasis. Finns stress the first syllable of a word, but in English the stress varies. For example, the word advantage (advantage) emphasis is not advantage but adoldtage. And economy (economy) is ec/onomy and not economy.”

Olli Rehn (center)

Olli Rehn C1+

“His vocabulary is very wide and he had several great sentence structures.

He uses full vowels when he speaks English uh, er, uhwhich I haven’t noticed when he speaks Finnish. Europe–uh, Finnish–uh. They are somewhat distracting and resemble the way some Italians speak English.”

Alexander Stubb (cook)

Alexander Stubb C2

“He’s downright annoyingly good, better than many native English speakers.

If you need to say something that needs to be developed, you sometimes hear the so-called Abba-s from him. It is typical for Swedish speakers. For example, words ways or brings at the end they pronounce s when it should sound like z (weız, briŋz). But this is really fine-tuning.”