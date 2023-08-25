Presidential elections | Henriksson considers it possible that Rkp will not nominate its own presidential candidate

Rkp’s chair Anna-Maja Henriksson has not yet said whether she herself supports her party’s own presidential candidate for next year’s elections.

With Rkp has two big decisions ahead of him next week: what to do with the continuation of the government and the decision on the presidential candidate.

The first of them will come right from the beginning of the week, when Rkp’s parliamentary group gathers on Monday and Tuesday in Åland for its summer meeting.

The Rkp has hung the fate of the government strongly on what is currently being prepared equality notification reserve. If Rkp’s parliamentary group considers that the preparation of the communication is sufficiently advanced, it may make a decision to remain in the government already in Åland.

This is in advance presented at least party MP Joakim Strand.

of HS according to the information received from several sources, the preparation of the content of the communication is already in its final stages.

Leading the preparation Petteri Orpon (kok) State Secretary Risto Artjoki states to HS that the preparation has progressed as planned so far.

“There are still a few issues that need to be discussed between the state secretaries,” says Artjoki.

The government plans to publish the announcement and hold a press conference on it next week, Thursday, August 31. Before that, its content will be reviewed in the parliamentary groups of the governing parties. So, for practical reasons, the notification should already be in a fairly ready condition at the beginning of next week.

Rkp’s Chairman, Minister of Education Anna-Maja Henriksson’s according to the decision to continue in the board will be made as soon as “all the necessary elements are in place”.

“Every member of parliament is not aware of all the details. I understand what this representative Strand said, that a decision must be made as soon as possible and I have no reason to drag it out,” Henriksson commented to HS on Friday.

“If that process still takes time, then that’s the situation and the decision will drag on.”

About the presidential candidate will be decided at the Rkp party board meeting on Thursday next week.

The focus of the meeting will be whether or not the party will nominate a presidential candidate at all. According to HS’s information, both the party board that decides on the matter and the party’s parliamentary group have differing views on this.

According to one HS source, a lot depends on what the party’s vice-chairman does Anders Adlercreutz decides to make a candidacy. According to the source, Adlercreutz has had “a little desire” for the presidential election and there would also be support for that in the field.

Adlercreutz himself has not publicly commented on his intentions regarding the presidential election.

Party government leader Henriksson does not yet take a position on which option he considers to be the better option.

“This situation is very interesting. The setting is also special compared to previous years in the sense that there is no single candidate who is superior.”

“In itself, it is good for the party to participate in the elections and to bring forward the Rkp’s own views and emphases,” says Henriksson.

On the other hand According to Henriksson, we have to think about what kind of chances the Rkp candidate would have to succeed in the elections and what kind of effects it could have on the overall situation of the presidential elections and on other candidates.

“Myself, I assume that it is not excluded that we would not have our own candidate. But it will be decided by the party government after the discussion.”

Is Henriksson himself interested in running for office?

“I have received many wishes and encouragement to run for office myself. And I consider it self-evident that if the Rkp ends up having its own candidate in the elections, I should also consider it myself.”