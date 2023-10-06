Presidential elections | Harkimo demands an explanation from Stubb regarding the claims about the benefits of demilitarizing Åland

The coalition’s presidential candidate Stubb said that Finland’s security situation is good partly because of the demilitarized Åland. Liike Nyt’s presidential candidate Harkimo disagrees.

Liike Nytin presidential candidate Harry “Hajlis” Harkimo demands the presidential candidate of the coalition on the messaging service X (formerly Twitter). Alexander Stubbia to justify his claim that the demilitarization of Åland will strengthen Finland.

While visiting Åland earlier this week, Stubb said In an interview with Åland radio and televisionthat Finland’s security situation is good partly because of the demilitarized Åland.

Harkimo writes that he completely disagrees with the matter.

In the press release he sent earlier, Harkimo writes that he thinks the agreement signed in 1940 is no longer valid today. Harkimo thinks Stubb doesn’t understand what he’s talking about.

“Finland is now an allied country and Russia has made its own decisions by attacking Ukraine,” he states in the press release.

“The treaty partner, the Soviet Union, no longer exists. In terms of Finland’s overall security, we must also be responsible for the security of Åland.”

Åland is demilitarized, meaning military presence there is prohibited. This is supervised by the Russian consulate, the closure of which has been discussed in Finland.

A citizens’ initiative has been made to abolish the consulate, which has collected more than 50,000 signatures. It will therefore be transferred to the parliament.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working on a legal investigation regarding the special status of Åland. According to Yle the ministry has concluded that Finland should not try to remove the demilitarization of Åland and abolish the Russian consulate.

This is justified by the fact that Finland supports a rules-based system in which state agreements are adhered to. In addition, if Finland decided unilaterally not to comply with the agreement, Russia would probably respond to the solution.

Editing 16:23 at 16:24: Presidential candidate Harkimo’s arguments from the press release added to the news. Earlier in the news, it was said that in the messaging service X, Harkimo does not justify his point of view any further.