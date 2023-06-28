Presidential elections | Harkimo criticizes his fellow candidates: I don’t understand voter associations

Liike Nyt’s Harry “Hjallis” Harkimo opened his presidential campaign on Wednesday in Pori. According to Harkimo, the president’s powers should not be reduced “under any circumstances”.

Presidential must also be influential in domestic politics, said the chairman of Liike Nyt Harry “Hjallis” Harkimo at the opening ceremony of his presidential campaign.

“I think the president should be influential in Finland as well and be able to influence things that happen in Finland with his own opinions,” he said.

Harkimo opened his campaign on Wednesday in Pori. He said that in his campaign he would focus especially on young people and the well-being of young people.

“I want to influence young people so that they can believe in their lives and see a bright future,” he said.

“I wouldn’t have put 1.4 billion euros into an hourly train, but into the well-being of young people.”

According to Harkimo, his campaign will “see things that no politician has done with young people”. He referred to the fact that he is popular with young people on various social media platforms such as Tiktok.

The presidential election the first round will take place in January 2024.

Earlier, the former foreign minister has said that he is seeking the presidential candidacy through voter associations Pekka Haavisto (green), Governor of the Bank of Finland Olli Rehn (center) and former minister Paavo Väyrynen.

In his speech, Harkimo acknowledged the voter associations.

“I don’t understand this discussion about the association of voters. Isn’t it the same man who is the candidate, is it the candidate of the party or the association of voters,” he said.

“When the party’s support decreases, we imagine that the association of voters would get more votes.”

Liike Nyti’s party meeting officially chose Harkimo as the party’s candidate already a year ago. His popularity At HS’s presidential election in May was three percent.