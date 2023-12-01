Presidential elections | Halla-aho: The president must be able to look at things realistically

Jussi Halla-aho, a fundamentalist Finn who opened his election campaign, believes that the task of decision-makers is not to entertain citizens, but to identify and solve various problems and threats.

Basic Finns presidential candidate Jussi Halla-aho calls for a capacity for realism in the future president.

Halla-aho said on Friday at the opening ceremony of his election campaign in Helsinki that Finland, Europe and the world are in the midst of turmoil. According to him, Finland cannot afford decision-makers who have a tendency to be blue-eyed.

“The most important personal characteristic of a decision-maker, including the president, is the ability and desire to look at things happening around him realistically and with his eyes open,” Halla-aho said in his speech.

In Halla-aho’s opinion, the president must defend Finns from external and internal dangers. In addition, according to Halla-aho, the president must ensure that people have the opportunity to live in safety, both financially and physically.

to Russia According to Halla-aho, the associated risks did not come from behind a tree. According to him, they were predictable because Russia’s development was visible to everyone.

According to Halla-aho, some of the decision-makers did not see the risks because they did not have the ability or desire to evaluate events realistically.

Halla-aho said that he is often criticized for being gloomy and lacking a positive vision. In his opinion, the task of decision-makers is not to entertain citizens, but to identify, prevent and solve various problems and threats.

“In this way, society can be considered safer. And when society is safe, people can themselves come up with positive visions according to their own wishes.”

Halla-aho stated that the president is seen as an independent institution and a counterweight to the politics of the day.

“Someone calls him a value leader. Personally, I would call him the supreme citizen debater, whose job is to bring up big questions important to the nation. Especially those who would otherwise be overlooked.”

Presidential candidates in opinion polls, Halla-aho’s popularity has recently been around ten percent. In order to reach the second round of the elections, Halla-aho would need a hard finish, because the coalition Alexander Stubb and supported by the Greens Pekka Haavisto have been at the top of the latest polls with a clear difference to other candidates.

However, according to Halla-aho, the situation is open. According to Halla-aho, if supporters of basic Finns and people who support the party’s values ​​go to vote for a basic Finnish candidate, it is likely that it will be enough for the second round.

“And in the second round, everything is possible.”