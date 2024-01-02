Presidential elections | Halla-aho suggests that MPs should also be Finnish citizens by birth

The proposal would limit, for example, the parliamentary representation of Ben Zyskowicz.

Basic Finns presidential candidate Jussi Halla-aho suggests in Yle's election machine that ministers and MPs could also be required to be Finnish citizens by birth.

Such a requirement is for the president in Finland. The election machine asked if this requirement should be maintained, to which Halla-aho answered yes.

“It is important that the president has deep roots in Finnish soil. The birth requirement could very well be extended to ministers and MPs as well,” Halla-aho writes in the justification section of her answer.

As MPs there are also currently representatives who are not Finnish citizens by birth.

A very long-term Member of Parliament of the Coalition Ben Zyskowicz was a Polish citizen for the first years of his life and received Finnish citizenship only later. MP from SDP and former deputy mayor of Helsinki Nasima Razmyar again is from Afghanistan.

Juha Sipilä (central) Government Minister of Transport and Communications Anne Berner (Centre), on the other hand, applied for Finnish citizenship only after running for office in the parliamentary elections.

Citizenship requirement were in favor of removal in the election machine Jutta Urpilainen (s.d.), Lee Andersson (left) and Pekka Haavisto (green).

“If this demand is adhered to, then the role of the president will be cut off from many politicians who grew up, went to school and made their careers in Finland, but were not born here. A person's suitability for the presidency is influenced by foreign policy expertise, relationship networks and the ability to unite Finns, not by the country of birth,” Haavisto explains in his answer.

The other candidates, that is, the coalition Alexander Stubbof the electoral association Olli Rehnof the Christian Democrats Sari Essayah, Liike Nytin Harry Harkimo and the electoral association Mika Aaltola would keep the law unchanged.