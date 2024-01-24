Presidential elections | Halla-aho in MTV's exam: President Niinistö had not delved deeply into the matter when taking a stand on the summer's racism crisis

In the MTV exam, the other candidates were of the opinion that President Sauli Niinistö's call for zero tolerance regarding racism was necessary.

President Sauli Niinistö had not studied the matter in depth when taking a stand on last summer's racism crisis, said the presidential candidate of the Basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho At MTV's audition on Wednesday night.

“He was not very deeply familiar with the issues he took a stand on,” Halla-aho said.

“What the ministers had allegedly done and said was a distorted picture of reality as I know it.”

Niinistö comment last summer, on two occasions, racist writings from the past of the government's Finnish ministers were highlighted.

In its early stages, the government was almost on the brink of collapse, the finance minister said Riikka Purran (ps) of old writings and the person appointed as Minister of Economy Vilhelm Junnilan (ps) of far-right references become public. Junnila resigned as minister because of them.

President Niinistö said in the summer that it might be wise for the government to have a clear zero tolerance for racism. He justified this by, among other things, Finland's reputation in the world.

The government solved its crisis by drawing up a joint anti-racism communication. With that, all the ministers resigned because of racism.

From the presidential candidates was asked in MTV's exam, if this was a situation where the president should have run away.

Halla-aho said that he would rather have presented zero tolerance for, among other things, gang violence, robbery and the drug trade “in the hands of immigrants”.

“These are real problems that affect the well-being of Finns, which the president should raise in the public debate and try to act as a catalyst for the necessary legislative work,” said Halla-aho.

The other candidates were of the opinion that Niinistö's glimpse was necessary. They also emphasized that racism is not only a problem because of Finland's image, but also for people of foreign background living in Finland.

Among other things, the center Olli Rehn and the convention Alexander Stubb reminded that the share of people with a foreign background in Finland has increased and is increasing.

“I agree with Halla-aho that gang violence must be tackled, but that does not exclude the fact that racist language must be tackled,” said the Green Party Pekka Haavisto.

“Halla-aho is not able to say out loud that racism is a real problem in Finland,” criticized the leftist union Lee Andersson.