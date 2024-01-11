Friday, January 12, 2024
Presidential elections | Halla-aho compared young people to domestic animals

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 11, 2024
in World Europe
The presidential candidates answered the questions of Alliance, the umbrella organization of the youth sector. Youth politics week is currently being celebrated.

Finland the umbrella organization of the youth sector, Allianssi, has asked the presidential candidates how they would involve young people in peace work.

The other presidential candidates told how important young people are. Candidate of Basic Finns, Speaker of the Parliament Jussi Halla-aho considered the question impossible.

“I feel that this is as impossible a question as how would you involve your pets in peace work,” he says, posting on the Alliance's Instagram on video.

For example, the presidential candidate of the Greens Pekka Haavisto proposed that Israeli and Palestinian youth could discuss peace in Finland. The coalition candidate Alexander Stubb said that the CMI conflict resolution organization has a Youth and Peace project.

Christian Democrat candidate Sari Essayah reminded of the UN resolution, which provides a framework for the participation of young people in peace work.

Currently, the Youth Politics Week is being celebrated, where the theme is especially the presidential elections. They are also running youth elections.


