Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Presidential elections | Halla-aho and Haavisto have a close clash with al-Holi in the IL exam

January 22, 2024
in World Europe
Jussi Halla-aho accused Pekka Haavisto in Iltalehti's election exam that spouses of ISIS fighters have not been held criminally responsible in Finland. Haavisto emphasized that he was trying to help children and that, as foreign minister, terrorism legislation was not his area of ​​responsibility.

The presidential election candidates of the electoral association Pekka Haavisto and basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho took on Monday Iltalehti's election exam together with the repatriation of women and children from al-Holi refugee camp.

The issue was brought up in a duel organized for the candidates.

Halla-aho particularly took issue with the fact that women who have returned to Finland from the camp have not been held criminally responsible in Finland.

“I consider the biggest problem to be the fact that Finland, as the only Nordic country and apparently one of the few European countries, has not held any of these persons criminally responsible, and as far as I know, preliminary investigations have not even been started,” said Halla-aho.

Candidates the conversation was charged with tension, because Gallup published by HS on Monday predicts that getting to the second round of the election may become a tight battle. Halla-aho's support has increased as much as Haaviston's has decreased.

In his answer to Halla-aho, Haavisto stressed, for example, the Chancellor of Justice's view that Finnish children in the camp should be helped if possible.

He emphasized helping children in general and, among other things, that Finland considered distance school for children to be the only country.

“Finland set a model for defending children's rights,” Haavisto said.

Halla-aho repeated that Finland has not followed the example of other countries in terms of criminal responsibility.

Haavisto said that the women were interrogated in Finland and their possible criminal activities were investigated in relation to Finnish laws.

“I myself am not responsible for that terrorism legislation. As Minister of Foreign Affairs, I handled the evacuation of children.”

Haavisto urged to think about what would have happened if the children with Finnish passports had grown up in terrorist-style conditions and possibly received training for terrorist activities. However, citizenship would not be revoked. Now the children go to school and they grow up to be normal people, he said.

Halla-aho asked how Haavisto can guarantee something like this. He noted that the children's parents support a brutal ideology and have shown no signs of breaking away from it.

Haavisto replied that he cannot give details, but knows that many mothers are “on the streets.” However, children should not be punished for their mothers' mistakes.

Finally, Halla-aho accused Haavisto of avoiding his own responsibility.

“You were a key minister in the government. You appeal to the fact that, as foreign minister, you were not responsible for the legislation on terrorism, which in Finland was clearly not up-to-date compared to all the other Nordic countries.”

Haavisto stated that the legislation was changed, but it has not been possible to make retroactive legislation regarding women.

“Participation in terrorist activities, even in this form, is prohibited.”

To Finland According to an extensive article published by HS in September, nine adult women and 26 children from the Syrian refugee camps had arrived by then.

The women were married to male fighters of the terrorist organization ISIS. You can read more about their cases and related degrees from here.

Helsingin Sanomat's big election exam is on Tuesday starting at 8 pm. The exam will also be shown live on TV on Nelose.

