Presidential elections | Haavisto’s presidential campaign seems to have started: Supporters founded an association

An association related to the presidential elections was registered in the association register, the board of which has key supporters of Pekka Haavisto (Vihr).

Foreign minister Pekka Haaviston The (green) presidential election campaign seems to have started. The Possibilities Finland 2030 association was registered in the register of associations on Friday at 1:29 p.m., whose board includes well-known supporters of Haavisto.

The documents related to the establishment were delivered to the registry authority on Thursday afternoon.

According to the documents submitted to the authority, the purpose of the association is “to act to strengthen Finnish society, culture and democracy and to that end support the election of a person who promotes these goals in the election of the president of the republic”.

Association sits on the board Olli Muurainen, whose company Management Events is also registered as the association’s address. Muurainen was involved in Haaviston’s campaign in the 2012 and 2018 presidential elections.

In addition to him, the former chairman of the Greens, a member of the European parliament, sit in the government Ville Niinistöthe former green chairman of the Helsinki City Council Wind Kousa and a former lawyer Antti Heikinheimo.

HS asked Ville Niinistö what plans the Pekka Haavisto support association has from now on.

“Chairman of the board Olli Muurainen can answer these questions,” Ville Niinistö replied via text message.

Ville Niinistö congratulated Pekka Haavisto at the Green election supervisors in Tavastia in April 2023.

Reached on Friday, Tuuli Kousa, a board member of the support association, did not want to comment on the association’s affairs. “I’m not the right person to answer questions about the association,” Kousa said.

Helsinki Published by Sanomat on May 22 in the poll Haavisto was the Finns’ favorite to be the next president. 36 percent of the people would consider him a good choice.

Haavisto himself has not commented on his possible presidential candidacy.

The now established association seems like a normal support association: it states in its rules that it can organize courses, parties and other events to fulfill its purpose, as well as organize fundraisers, raffles and accept grants.

Correction 26.5. 2:40 p.m.: corrected Antti Heikinheimon’s title to former lawyer. The official registration took place on Friday, not Thursday.