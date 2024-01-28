Presidential elections | Haavisto popular in Åland, Stubb on the west coast – See how the votes were distributed by municipality

In HS's results service, you can view the success of each candidate by municipality and voting area.

28.1. 22:19

The coalition Alexander Stubb received the largest share of votes from the coastal municipalities near Vaasa.

When more than 97 percent of the votes had been counted, he received the proportionally largest share of votes in Korsnäs, Kruunupy and Närpiö. In all of these, more than half of those entitled to vote voted for Stubb.

The Greens are supported by the voters' association Pekka Haavisto (Vihr), on the other hand, got its proportionally largest share of votes from the municipalities of Åland. In Hammarland, Mariehamn and Sund more than half voted for him.

After nearly 99 percent of the votes had been counted, Haavisto and Stubb are going to the second round of the elections.

Relatively Stubb was least supported in Merijärvi, Halsua and Alavieska. In Merijärvi, he received only 8.6 percent of the votes cast there. In Merijärvi, by far the most popular was the candidate of the electoral association, supported by the center Olli Rehnwhich was voted for by 46 percent of Merijärvi residents.

Haavisto was relatively least supported in Halsua, Karvia and Evijärvi. In Halsua, he got 6.6 percent of the votes. Also in Halsua, Rehn was by far the most popular. He got 46.2 percent of the votes.

Left third Jussi Halla-aho (ps) collected relatively the most votes from Karvia, Alajärvi and Kihniö. In Karvia, 38.1 percent of eligible voters voted for him.

Relatively least Halla-aho was voted for in Åland. He received only individual votes from several municipalities in Åland.

In the big ones in cities outside the capital region, Haavisto was the most popular candidate. Stubb, on the other hand, was the most popular candidate in Espoo and Vantaa.

In Helsinki, Tampere, Oulu, Turku, Jyväskylä and Kuopio, Haavisto received the most votes among the candidates. In Lahti and Pori, Stubb was the most popular.