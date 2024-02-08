Friday, February 9, 2024
Presidential elections | Haavisto and Stubb are meeting right now in Yle's exam, HS is following moment by moment

February 8, 2024
in World Europe
Presidential elections | Haavisto and Stubb are meeting right now in Yle's exam, HS is following moment by moment

Policy|Presidential elections

It is the last major election test before one of the candidates is elected as the president of Finland in the second round of the elections, which will be held on Sunday.

The electoral association's presidential candidate Pekka Haavisto (left) and the coalition's presidential candidate Alexander Stubb were photographed in the studio on Thursday before the start of the Yle exam in Pasila. Picture: JUSSI NUKARI / Magazine photo

Presidential candidates Alexander Stubb (cook) and Pekka Haavisto (vihr) will meet on Thursday at Yle's presidential election exam starting at 9 p.m.

HS follows the exam moment by moment in this story.

It is the last big election test before one of the candidates is elected as the president of Finland in the second round of the elections to be held next Sunday.

Yle will broadcast the exam live on TV1 and Yle Areena at 9 p.m. The program will be delivered by Matti Koivisto and Marja Sannikka.

