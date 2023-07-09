Presidential elections | Funds were collected for Olli Rehn’s campaign without a fundraising permit, the background being human error

According to the information of the chairman of Rehn’s voters’ association, there was no time to donate money to the account while the account number was on Rehn’s campaign website.

Finland The bank’s CEO Olli Rehnin the presidential election campaign had until Friday to have an account number for campaign donations, even though the fundraiser did not have a proper permit.

Told about it earlier Finnish News.

Chairman of Rehn’s Association for the Republic’s Good Timo Kietäväinen confirms the error to HS and says that it was a human error.

“The account number was on the site for a short time, and it was taken down as soon as it was noticed.”

According to Kietäinen’s information, no money was donated to the account while the account number was on the website.

Centrist Rehn told June 21 running for president through the electoral association. According to Kietäväinen, the board of the association decided at its meeting on June 22 that the collection of supporter cards will start first and only then the fundraising.

However, according to Kietäväinen, applying for a fundraising permit has been delayed due to Midsummer and the summer holidays. However, the permit application is planned for next week.

“The association will apply for an appropriate permit,” Kietäväinen states.

IN THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS the candidate can be nominated by both parliamentary parties and voter associations.

The voter association must collect at least 20,000 eligible voters as its supporters in order to get the right to nominate a candidate. In the presidential election, a person entitled to vote can support only one candidate through the electoral association.

According to the law, fundraising for elections is also possible without a permit during the official campaign period, which begins six months before the first round election day. The official campaign period for the upcoming presidential elections begins on July 28.