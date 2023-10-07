Presidential elections | Finnish Entrepreneurs’ presidential exam starts at 1:45 p.m. – HS will show the debate live

Mika Aaltola, Pekka Haavisto (green), Jussi Halla-aho (ps), Olli Rehn (central) and Alexander Stubb (kok) will face each other in the Suomen Yrittäjie exam.

Next as the presidential elections in February of this year approach, the number of presidential exams and panels organized by various parties also accelerates.

This weekend is the Finnish Entrepreneurs’ presidential election exam, which will be organized in connection with the national entrepreneur days in Pori.

On Saturday in the exam, they face the candidates nominated by their parties Jussi Halla-aho (ps) and Alexander Stubb (kok) and those running for president through electoral associations Olli Rehn (center), Pekka Haavisto (green) and unbound Mika Aaltola.

Both Rehn and Haavisto have collected the 20,000 supporter cards required for candidacy, the collection is still continuing at Aaltola.

In the presidential election are also candidates from the parliamentary parties Lee Andersson (left), Sari Essayah (kd) as well as Harry Harkimo (Business Now). In addition, Sdp is expected to elect an EU commissioner Jutta Urpilainen’s story to run for office in November.

The exam is administered by a journalist and non-fiction writer Jari Korkki. HS shows the exam live.