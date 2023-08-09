Presidential elections | Explanation: Of the presidential candidates, Haavisto received the most visibility in newspaper stories

Media monitoring and analysis agency Retriever’s report shows that Pekka Haavisto has received the most media coverage of the presidential candidates during the year.

For president of the aspirants, the former foreign minister has garnered the most visibility in the media Pekka Haavisto (green). This is evident from a report by the media monitoring and analysis agency Retriever, which covered the articles published during the previous year.

According to the report, Haavisto was mentioned in articles 16,930 times. The speaker of the parliament came next Jussi Halla-aho (ps) with 7,184 mentions. The third was the director of the Foreign Policy Institute Mika Aaltola with 5,273 mentions.

When the material was limited to topics dealing with the presidential election, the CEO of the Bank of Finland replaced Halla-aho in the top three Olli Rehn (center). In election stories, Haavisto was mentioned 3,164 times, Rehn 2,566 and Aaltola 2,281 times. Halla-aho, which falls to fourth place in the comparison, received 1,471 mentions.

“It is worth noting that Jussi Halla-aho has received a lot of media coverage recently, both in connection with the role of the speaker of the parliament and the presidential candidacy,” says Retriever’s media analyst in the press release Cloud Bisi.

An explanation the material was a total of almost 33,000 articles that were published in domestic media in the period August 6, 2022–August 6, 2023.

Suomen Tietotoimisto (STT) owns 49 percent of Retriever Finland. The rest is owned by the Scandinavian news agencies TT and NTB through a separate group.