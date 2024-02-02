Presidential elections | Essayah of Christians supports Stubb, Sdp's former ministers Kiuru and Harakka Haavisto

Sari Essayah was a candidate in the presidential election but was eliminated in the first round. Pekka Haavisto's support group was joined on Friday by several MPs from the Sdp and the Left Alliance.

Christian Democrats chairman Sari Essayah supports the coalition Alexander Stubbia in the second round of the presidential election.

Essayah tells about it in the message service X.

“Today at the Millola farm with Alex – I brought up the importance of agriculture for security of supply and therefore safety. Alex understands the importance of the industry well; that's why Alex,” he wrote.

The message includes a picture of Stubb and Essayah on a farm visit. There is also a picture of Essayah saying that she will vote for Stubb in the second round.

Essayah was himself a candidate in the presidential election, but was eliminated in the first round. He received 1.5 percent of the vote.

Several MPs from the Social Democrats and the Left Alliance announced on Friday that they support Stubb's counter-candidate Pekka Haavisto (green) in the second round of the elections.

Haavisto is supported, among others, by members of parliament from the Left Alliance Aino-Kaisa Pekonen and Hanna Sarkkinen and Sdp Krista Kiuru, Tarja Filatov and Timo Magpie.

Pekonen and Sarkkinen shared Sanna Marini (sd) in the government, the portfolio of the Minister of Social Affairs and Health. Kiuru was the minister of family and basic services, and Harakka was the minister of transport and communications. Filatov is a multiple-time Minister of Labour.

Unlike Essayah, the chairmen of many other parties have refrained from taking a position on the second round election. For example, the chairman of Sdp Antti Lindtman and the center Annika Saarikko have said that they will not take a position on the matter.

Early voting is underway, and the actual election day is February 11.