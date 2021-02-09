Election day ended without a new president because no candidate obtained an absolute majority or 40% of the votes plus 10 points of difference with the second to pursue. Andrés Arauz achieved 32.17% of the votes and will be in the second round on April 11. Yaku Pérez and Guillermo Lasso compete for second place.

Results by regions

The official website of National Electoral Council (CNE) enabled a tab with all the detailed information on the votes and percentages achieved by each candidate. Further, You can also consult the data of provincial, national and foreign assembly members, and Andean parliamentarians.

At the bottom left there is a section with the name ‘Filters’, below it appears a box with the name of Province and constituency. In that part you can check the votes that each candidate achieved in all the regions of Ecuador. You will even see a graph with the political representatives with percentages.

In the absence of a winner, Ecuador will prepare during these months to face a second round in April. Until then, Lenín Moreno will continue to exercise his role as president from the country.