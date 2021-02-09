Andrés Arauz has been the most voted force in these presidential elections, which were held yesterday, February 7. Nevertheless, the correísmo candidate has not obtained an absolute majority, that is, 50% of the votes or 40% have not reached with a difference of 10 points with the second most voted force.

The representative of Democratic Center has obtained 32.21 of the votes, remaining just seven points behind to win in the first round. Meanwhile, Yaku Pérez, the candidate of the Pachakutik Plurinational Unity Movement, and Guillermo Lasso, the CREO-PSC Alliance, have disputed the votes to reach the second round. 19.82% votes and 19.61%, respectively.

How to check the count

On the official website of National Electoral Council (CNE) You can consult the direct vote count. At this time, only 97% of the votes have been counted and the rest will be completed during this Monday. The website will ask for your email and password to access the information.

As for the second round, the CNE already has a date chosen to celebrate it and it will be next April 11. Andrés Arauz will fight for the presidency and will compete head-to-head with Yaku Pérez and Guillerm Lasso. Until then, Lenín Moreno will continue to hold office as President of Ecuador.