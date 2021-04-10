In a few hours, the second electoral round begins on April 11, 2021 with several measures that will have to be met on the indicated date, such as the use of a mask. For its part, the National Electoral Council (CNE) enabled a system on its official website that allows knowing where they will have to go to vote and even look at the results.

How do I check my polling place?

In the CNE page They will have to write their identity card and full name and surname and click on the space ‘I’m not a robot’. Then, It will appear whether or not he is authorized to vote in the second round of elections this Sunday. The page will also show you the details of the province, canton, parish, joint area, polling place and the address.

During election day, you will be able to check the percentage of the votes and observe the results minute by minute. The CNE will publish the results in minutes after completing the vote count in all municipalities and provinces.

Voting in Ecuador is mandatory for people over 18. Therefore, in the case of not going to the polling station, the CNE will fine those who do not join the JRV training with 40 dollars, equivalent to 10% of the Unified Basic Salary (SBU), and with 60 dollars, equivalent to 15% of the SBU for those who do not attend the JRV.