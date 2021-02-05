This Sunday, February 7, the presidential elections are held in Ecuador. A total of 16 candidates are presented to these elections in order to become the new president of the country. In the event that there is not a majority, the parties can form small cooperatives to reach the presidency.

What is a cooperative?

“They are private law companies, formed by natural or legal persons who, without pursuing profit-making purposes, are intended to plan and carry out activities or work of social or collective benefit, through a company managed in common and formed with the economic, intellectual and moral contribution of its members “, according to article 1 of the Cooperatives Law.

Cooperatives They are made up of 11 people as required by the General Regulations and will be approved by majority vote. The Ministry of Social Welfare will study each house before approving or denying a cooperative. In addition, they can be granted legal status and indefinitely, unless otherwise indicated.

In a Cooperative cannot access people who have defrauded in any public or private institution, as well as people who have been expelled from other cooperatives for lack of honesty or probity. In addition, no partner may be excluded without him having had an opportunity to defend himself.