There are 10 days left for the presidential elections to be held in Ecuador. Elections marked by the pandemic, although the population will leave their homes to exercise their right to vote. The National Electoral Council (CNE) informed voters that they comply with the biosecurity measures and with the established voting time.

The latest polls show indecision and apathy on the part of the Ecuadorian population, where no politician will prevail in these elections. In addition, a second round is expected for the month of April. Andrés Arauz and Guillermo Lason are the two favorites to become the future president of Ecuador.

Candidate list