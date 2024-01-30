Thursday, February 1, 2024
Presidential elections | Early voting for the second round begins today

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 30, 2024
in World Europe
As usual, advance voting lasts a week.

The presidential election early voting for the second round begins today. The two candidates who received the most votes in the first round, i.e. the coalition, are included Alexander Stubb and supported by the voters' association and the Greens Pekka Haavisto. The voting numbers of the candidates remain the same as in the first round.

In the second round of the presidential elections, the same register of voting rights is used as in the first round, i.e. all Finnish citizens who turned 18 on January 28 at the latest are eligible to vote. After that, those who have reached the age of majority cannot vote.

Early voting continues in Finland until next Tuesday and abroad until Saturday. During the early voting period, you can vote at any general early voting location.

The actual election day is next Sunday, February 11.

