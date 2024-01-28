Presidential elections | “Does any of the candidates have an understanding of how different life is here in the north”, was thought at the polling station in Salla

In Salla near the eastern border, the official voting day got off to a lively start. A little less than half of the residents of Salla voted in advance. Many emphasized the importance of the president's international competence.

Brighten up A man wrapped in a safety jacket leaps out of the doors of the main library of Salla's church village. The man's jacket is open. The Föhn wind has blown the freezing snow off the tree branches and the thermometer is close to zero in Salla's church village.

“As long as there's someone bad there,” the man sighs and quickly continues on his way.

Salla, with about 3,300 inhabitants, has been in the public eye a lot in recent years and months. The municipality has run successful marketing campaigns and a national park has been established there. The Finnish-Russian border, NATO's eastern border, is located twenty kilometers from the library.

The working day does not start as usual. Before we can start our work, the policeman in the parking lot monitoring the voting day wants to check the Photographer's identity.

Teacher colleagues Tiina Isolahteenmäki and Maria Pulli have arrived on the northern night train from Helsinki to Kemijärvi and continued from the train's terminus by car to Salla. They visited the education trade fair Educa in Helsinki.

Teacher colleagues Maria Pulli (left) and Tiina Isolähteenmäki arrived to vote together. Based on the presidential elections organized for the students of Salla's church village, the elections are of great interest to young people.

The journey from the fair to the polling place took more than 13 hours. There was plenty of time on the train to discuss the elections, including the importance of the president's background. According to Isolahte, the candidate has many good options.

For him, the presidential election is more a personal election than a party election.

“Yes, it became more concrete for me when I visited Helsinki, how big and different a country Finland is. That none of the candidates really understand how different life is here in the north”, says Maria Pulli.

Isolähteenmäki and Pulli work as classroom teachers at Salla's church village school. The presidential elections have also interested students. If the school's students could decide, they would be the next president of Finland Lee Andersson. Andersson won the second place in the school students' election Hjallis Harkimon with one voice.

“It would have been nice to have a female president,” says Pulli.

Local The entrepreneur of the Simpsetti shoe store Jaana Lassila came to vote for his spouse Olli Lassilan with. The candidate's attitude towards NATO, Finland's well-being and security influenced the voting decision of both.

“In the end it was easy to find a candidate, but last night I made Yle's election machine just in case,” says Jaana Lassila.

Jaana and Olli Lassila walked their two-year-old schnauzer on a voting trip in Salla.

According to Lassila, the questions of the election machine were essential, but the answer options given to them were too simple to answer the often multidimensional question posed.

The Lassilas wish Finland a president who is successful in international tasks and who knows how to work with other countries. The couple's requirements for the next president are the same, but they do not know each other's candidates.

“However, there is a strong doubt,” says Jaana Lassila.

The situation on the eastern border has been particularly talked about in autumn and winter, when asylum seekers have arrived in Finland across the border. In the end, Finland temporarily closed all border crossing points.

In Salla, however, they have gotten used to the limit, says Jaana Lassila.

“Probably all Finns have felt insecure recently. Here, however, the border has always been close and that's where it will be. We've gotten used to its proximity.”

In the main lobby of the Salla library, on both sides of the polling station, you can see photos from the PerSe exhibition by Jenny Albrecht and Samuli Arko. After voting, Jaana and Olli Lassila looked at the exhibition's pictures before going skiing.

Kesälahtin instead, the family's voting decision was influenced by the border events.

My way and Anri Kesälahti and their daughter Ella Kesälahti say that the events of the last few months at the border have influenced their thinking.

“It has been thought that the border should be a little stricter,” says Tapani Kesälahti.

According to him, the next president of Finland should have been in the army. The immigration policy represented by the candidate also influenced the voting decision.

High school student Ella Kesälahti voted for the first time in the presidential election. “Probably the same things that affected the choice of the candidate.” In my opinion, Kesälahti's voting decision was influenced by whether the president has served in the army and the candidate's stance on immigration.

19 years old Sami Sirviö arrived to drink pre-election coffee at the only open restaurant in Salla center, Akkavaara.

Sirviö plans to decide soon whether he can afford to vote at the polling station a couple of hundred meters away. If he decides to take it, that's his choice Jussi Halla-aho.

“I've heard quite a lot of good things about him,” says Sirviö.

What have you heard?

“I don't remember now,” he replies.